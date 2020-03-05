Whisper your wildest dreams into the new Rolls-Royce app

Rolls-Royce has announced it is rolling out “Whispers”, a new smartphone app for owners of new Rolls-Royces that can integrate with the multimedia portals of its plush cars or used directly from a smartphone.

Membership is limited to owners of a new Rolls-Royce motor car, making it one of the most exclusive members’ clubs in the world.

Through Whispers, owners will now be able to access associated services and experiences. According to Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, they have been developing the app over the past two years, testing out the application using a few existing clients who gave feedback on the project.

It’s now ready and will be rolled out with every new Rolls-Royce vehicle produced from here on.

Rolls-Royce owners have existing access to concierge services, personal shoppers and consultants to support various aspects of their lives, but the British luxury marque believed its clients wanted something above and beyond.

Because of the high-end tastes of the marque’s clients, the app is designed with bespoke abilities, for example allowing an owner to book a private performance by the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, or directly contact designers of their favourite items to personalise an expensive handbag, a racetrack, or even commission a personalised Monopoly set incorporating one’s own properties and assets.

Whispers will make it happen from the comfort of their home or car.

Like mainstream apps, owners are also able to order food but Whispers has access to an international network of selected suppliers. Want to order the best caviar from the Caspian coasts or design and curate your personal Cognac from France? Just whisper it into the app.

The app enables this group of like-minded individuals access to one another, engaging and sharing information on pretty much everything, from stocks to the most remote and exclusive holiday experiences.

Rolls-Royce says it will use the app to inform its community of owners about exclusive new products and offerings before they become public knowledge.

Whispers is for now deployed in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and US.