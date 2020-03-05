Life / Motoring

APPS

Whisper your wildest dreams into the new Rolls-Royce app

British luxury marque develops a digital service that panders to its clients’ bespoke tastes

05 March 2020 - 05:08 Phuti Mpyane
The new Rolls Royce app is said to be a gateway to extraordinary experiences for owners. Picture: REUTERS
The new Rolls Royce app is said to be a gateway to extraordinary experiences for owners. Picture: REUTERS

Rolls-Royce has announced it is rolling out “Whispers”, a new smartphone app for owners of new Rolls-Royces that can integrate with the multimedia portals of its plush cars or used directly from a smartphone.

Membership is limited to owners of a new Rolls-Royce motor car, making it one of the most exclusive members’ clubs in the world.

Through Whispers, owners will now be able to access associated services and experiences. According to Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, they have been developing the app over the past two years, testing out the application using a few existing clients who gave feedback on the project.

It’s now ready and will be rolled out with every new Rolls-Royce vehicle produced from here on.

Rolls-Royce owners have existing access to concierge services, personal shoppers and consultants to support various aspects of their lives, but the British luxury marque believed its clients wanted something above and beyond.

Because of the high-end tastes of the marque’s clients, the app is designed with bespoke abilities, for example allowing an owner to book a private performance by the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, or directly contact designers of their favourite items to personalise an expensive handbag, a racetrack, or even commission a personalised Monopoly set incorporating one’s own properties and assets.

Whispers will make it happen from the comfort of their home or car.

Like mainstream apps, owners are also able to order food but Whispers has access to an international network of selected suppliers. Want to order the best caviar from the Caspian coasts or design and curate your personal Cognac from France? Just whisper it into the app. 

The app enables this group of like-minded individuals access to one another, engaging and sharing information on pretty much everything, from stocks to the most remote and exclusive holiday experiences.

Rolls-Royce says it will use the app to inform its community of owners about exclusive new products and offerings before they become public knowledge.   

Whispers is for now deployed in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and US.

Hear! Hear! Many drivers can't use the tech in their cars

New UK study reveals that modern vehicle features aren't sufficiently explained by dealers
Life
1 week ago

Futuristic SA motorcycle to go into production

Unlike anything yet seen on two wheels, Pierre Terblanche’s R1.1m Hypertek electric bike takes shape
Life
4 weeks ago

New shape-shifting car seat makes you think you’re walking

Jaguar Land Rover’s pioneering technology could help reduce health risks caused by sitting down too long
Life
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Gentle and orderly slackpacking the ultimate Wild ...
Life
2.
Is running a mile in Nike’s Vaporfly shoes ...
Life
3.
Destructive farming is the issue — not whether ...
Life
4.
Q&A: Must I pay provisional tax for ...
Life
5.
BOOK REVIEW: An unnerving peek inside Cape Town’s ...
Life / Books

Related Articles

Geely to deepen ties with Volvo

Life / Motoring

New-generation Audi A6 lands in SA (and it’s fancy)

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.