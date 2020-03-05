New Golf GTI finally uncovered in full

The Volkswagen Golf GTI was to be one of the highlights of this week’s Geneva motor show, which was cancelled to fears of the coronavirus spreading in Europe.

Though show visitors were no longer able to kick the tyres, VW has revealed pictures and full details of its much-awaited hot hatchback.

Almost full. We know the car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0l direct injection petrol engine with outputs of 180kW and 370Nm, powering the front wheels via either a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual.

We don’t yet know the claimed performance figures, but expect the car to be quicker from 0-100km/h than its predecessor’s 6.4 seconds.

The styling plays it less safe then usual Golf tradition. Though the new GTI isn’t as visually flamboyant as rivals like the Honda Civic Type R and Renault Megane RS, it’s sportingly embellished with a gaping honeycomb grille inset with a quintet of five fog lights on each side that recall a chequered flag — the latter idea somewhat plagiarised from the Renault Megane RS.