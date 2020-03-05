Companies give compulsory third-party insurance thumbs-up

Third-party car insurance protects car owners from the legal liability that arises from their vehicle causing damage to someone’s property (the car and its contents) as well as the property of local authorities. The insurer will also typically assist if there is a legal dispute.

“This cover is usually automatically included in comprehensive car insurance policies. Third-party-only policies are an alternative for people who don’t want to insure their own vehicles for accidental damage, typically because the value of their car is so low that it would not be worthwhile,” North said.

“But in practice few such policies are sold in SA — people typically buy comprehensive insurance or none at all.

Ruinous effects

“When a driver without insurance is involved in a collision in which he or she is at fault, insurance companies representing the other vehicle’s owner may pursue legal action to recover the cost of the damages. In some cases, an insurance company will aim to attach an at-fault driver’s assets. Repayment agreements, however, are far more common.”

In these agreements, drivers will agree to pay a significant portion of their disposable income each month to the insurer. Because these agreements can last years and involve high interest payments, the effects can be ruinous for low- or middle-income earners and their families.

“This is why car insurance is a legal requirement for every vehicle on the road in many countries, and should be in SA,” North said.

He said that high premiums — about R200 a month for R5m in third-party cover — made third-party insurance cover too expensive for many citizens, but new-generation insurance were using artificial intelligence and digital distribution to reduce these costs and make cover more affordable.