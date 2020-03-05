BMW shows bucktoothed GranCoupe i4 concept

BMW is making good on the promise of pure electric drive with yet another concept. The i4 Gran Coupé is the latest peek into the premium brand’s look of the future and the company says it’ll go into production as early as 2021.

Looking at the concept’s form, it’s an affirmation that BMW is going ahead with the large, bucktooth grille that took centre stage when the company unveiled the Concept 4 Series at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor show.

The Concept i4 BMW takes the model further by introducing the more practical, four-door and four-seater GranCoupe derivative of the swoopy coupe, and it also uses the interplay of specific colours such as a new frozen light copper hue on curved surfaces.

And the Concept i4 gets a blanked off version of that shocking grille due to it being pure-electric.