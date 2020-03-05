Bikers cruise in on Jeffrey’s Bay plastic road

The first public road in the southern hemisphere made from recycled plastic is in the Eastern Cape town of Jeffrey’s Bay and forms part of an evolution mayor Horatio Hendricks believes will be accelerated with events such as the BikeFest held there last weekend.

Bike Fest, which originated in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal, has expanded to five events for 2020 with Jeffrey’s Bay the first stop on a tour that includes Port Edward and Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal, Clarens in the Free State and Langebaan in the Western Cape.

More than 4,000 people came to the event in Jeffrey’s Bay to spend a family-orientated weekend talking motorcycles and listening to live bands performing.

According to Hendricks, the town is open as an events destination and is much more than a sleepy holiday village with only surfing to offer.

“When we advertised our intention to host Bike Fest, there was not one single objection,” says Hendricks, adding the townspeople are fully supportive of all efforts to grow tourism in the region.