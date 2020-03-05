INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
AMG creates a crossover rocket with GLA 45
All-wheel drive and up to 310kW of power is sure to lure high-performance enthusiasts
Mercedes-Benz has revealed that the latest generation of its Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC+ has been outfitted with the brand’s 2.0l turbo engine — currently the world's most powerful series production turbocharged four-cylinder.
After the first-generation GLA 45 was introduced to the world back in 2014, Mercedes-Benz announced that it's time to launch the second generation of the hot crossover.
With this powertrain the range-topping Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ can generate 310kW and 500Nm of torque, which is distributed to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The base version (285kW and 480Nm) can sprint from a standstill to 100km/h in a claimed 4.4 seconds and continue on to a top speed of 250km/h, while the more potent S version is good for 4.3 seconds and 270km/h.
One new feature which makes a substantial contribution to the car's enhanced performance is the active, fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. This system offers selective power distribution to the wheels on the rear axle via AMG Torque Control.
POWER’S DISTRIBUTED TO THE LEFT AND RIGHT REAR WHEELS FLEXIBLY AND AT DIFFERENT RATIOS
This means that the power is distributed to the left and right rear wheels flexibly and at different ratios, according to the given driving situation — resulting in optimum traction whatever the road surface conditions. It's made possible by a redesigned rear axle differential featuring two multidisc clutches which selectively provide the flow of power to each individual rear wheel.
Compared with the first generation, all suspension components have been revised to provide a more comfortable driving and riding experience that's easier to control, even at high speeds. Six AMG drive programmes optimise the vehicle's functionality during various weather conditions, while also offering owners different levels of sport driving experiences.
On the inside, the MBUX infotainment system "creates a close, personal alliance between man and machine", while the luxurious upholsteries and trim finishes give the owner and rider a comfortable interior space that is also chic.
The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC+ was scheduled to be unveiled at the Geneva motor show, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic.