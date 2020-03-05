AMG creates a crossover rocket with GLA 45

Mercedes-Benz has revealed that the latest generation of its Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC+ has been outfitted with the brand’s 2.0l turbo engine — currently the world's most powerful series production turbocharged four-cylinder.

After the first-generation GLA 45 was introduced to the world back in 2014, Mercedes-Benz announced that it's time to launch the second generation of the hot crossover.

With this powertrain the range-topping Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ can generate 310kW and 500Nm of torque, which is distributed to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The base version (285kW and 480Nm) can sprint from a standstill to 100km/h in a claimed 4.4 seconds and continue on to a top speed of 250km/h, while the more potent S version is good for 4.3 seconds and 270km/h.

One new feature which makes a substantial contribution to the car's enhanced performance is the active, fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. This system offers selective power distribution to the wheels on the rear axle via AMG Torque Control.