Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT LAP

Sandton streets to buzz with Formula One action

Mercedes, Red Bull and Renault will be part of an F1 fan festival in March

27 February 2020 - 05:00 Motor News Repoter
Formula One cars will be in action in the streets of Sandton next month. Picture: REUTERS
Formula One cars will be in action in the streets of Sandton next month. Picture: REUTERS

Formula One is teaming up with Heineken to bring an immersive fan festival to Johannesburg on March 29 2020.

The Heineken F1 Joburg Festival, in partnership with Gauteng province, will treat fans to car runs featuring three F1 teams in Sandton.

The festival will give fans the chance to see 2019 Formula 1 World Championship runner-up Valtteri Bottas and former F1 driver David Coulthard tear through the streets of the suburb as they bring the Grand Prix atmosphere to the heart of the city.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Renault F1 teams will be in action. The day’s fun-filled activities will include a fan zone featuring interactive activations, such as the “DHL e-sports Challenge” and the “Pirelli Pit-Stop Challenge”, with spectacular car displays including supercars, SA Karting, F1600 and historic single-seaters.

SA’s former Formula 1 World Championship winner Jody Scheckter will also make a rare appearance in his 1979 title-clinching Ferrari.

Scheckter, president of SA Grand Prix, said: “I am very excited to be involved in what promises to be an amazing spectacle on the streets of Joburg. SA has a long history with F1 and the festival will provide a chance for fans to get up close and personal with the sport.”

The Heineken F1 Joburg Festival will be broadcast live on SuperSport. It will feature track activity from 1.30pm, with the main F1 car run starting at 3.30pm and live music from 5pm until the event closes at 8pm.

Tickets, which range from R60 for general admission, are available from Computicket.

Vinales set MotoGP pace in Qatar test

SA's Brad Binder was ninth fastest in a preseason MotoGP test, just 0.4 secs off the pace. Picture: REUTERS
SA's Brad Binder was ninth fastest in a preseason MotoGP test, just 0.4 secs off the pace. Picture: REUTERS

Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha) ended the Qatar preseason MotoGP test with the fastest laptime with 1 min 53.858 on the third and final day in Doha on Monday.

The Spaniard pipped Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) to top spot by just 0.033 after the three days, with the top 18 split by less than a second. Fellow Petronas Yamaha SRT rider Fabio Quartararo finished third fastest on the combined times.

SA’s Brad Binder, the former Moto3 champion making his MotoGP debut in 2020, posted the ninth fastest time on his Red Bull KTM, 0.425 off the fastest lap. He finished just two positions behind world champion Marc Marquez on a Repsol Honda, and ahead of multiple champion Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha), who ended the three-day test 12th quickest.

Alex Marquez, who narrowly beat Binder to 2019’s Moto2 championship, was 21st fastest on his Repsol Honda.

Though MotoGP world champions Honda struggled, it was a great test for Yamaha, which set the three fastest laptimes, but there will be slight worry that Quartararo suffered technical failures on Sunday and Monday, in addition to Rossi’s crash on the final day. “The Doctor” was uninjured and ventured back out during the last hour of the test.

It was also a good test for Suzuki, which set the fourth and sixth quickest times.

Jack Miller on the Pramac Racing Ducati posted the fastest top speed at the Losail International Circuit at a stunning 355km/h.

Andrea Dovizioso was the fastest of the factory Ducati riders in 10th place, and team manager Davide Tardozzi said the engine is working well but cornering still needs work.

The MotoGP season starts in Qatar on March 8.

Combined times:

  1. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha) — 1:53.858
  2. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) +0.033
  3. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.180
  4. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) +0.210
  5. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing Ducati) +0.247
  6. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) +0.271
  7. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) +0.291
  8. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) +0.381
  9. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory) +0.425
  10. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) +0.454
  11. Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing Ducati) 1:54.326 +0.468
  12. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) 1:54.332 +0.474
  13. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Gresini) 1:54.432 +0.574
  14. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factyory) 1:54.623 +0.765
  15. Tito Rabat (Avintia Ducati) 1:54.674 +0.816
  16. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) 1:54.752 +0.894
  17. Johann Zarco (Avintia Ducati) 1:54.760 +0.902
  18. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) 1:54.830 +0.972
  19. Miguel Oliveira (Tech3 KTM) 1:55.008 +1.150
  20. Iker Lecuona (Tech3 KTM) 1:55.301 +1.443
  21. Alex Marquez (Repsol Honda) 1:55.519 +1.661
  22. Bradley Smith (Aprilia Gresini) 1:55.916 +2.058

Mercedes steering wheel to be outlawed next season

Valtteri Bottas tries out the new 2020 Mercedes car fitted with a novel dual-axis steering system. Picture: REUTERS
Valtteri Bottas tries out the new 2020 Mercedes car fitted with a novel dual-axis steering system. Picture: REUTERS

Formula One’s governing body has moved to ban for 2021 an ingenious new Mercedes steering wheel that has been the talk of preseason testing and could boost Lewis Hamilton’s chances of a record-equalling seventh title.

Race director Michael Masi pointed to a change in the technical regulations, published at the end of 2019, that effectively ruled out future use of the DAS (dual-axis steering) system.

The DAS allows a driver to change the toe angle of the front wheels into corners and on the straights by pushing and pulling on the steering wheel, rather than just moving it sideways.

Mercedes technical director James Allison said last Thursday, when DAS made its track debut, that the system had come as no surprise to the FIA, who had been kept informed along the way.

That observation suggested the rule change had been triggered by awareness on the governing body’s part that the sport’s dominant team had found a potentially game-changing loophole in the rules.

Whether that was the case, and how quickly rivals might be able to copy it and whether they might protest after the opening race, remained lively topics of conversation.

“I think we need to first obviously understand how it works and understand what would be the performance benefit,” said Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto. “I don’t think that at the moment we’ve got any idea.”

Binotto conceded, however, that if Ferrari did want to do something similar it would likely take them until midseason to introduce it.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas used the system when he set the fastest lap of last week’s preseason test at Spain’s Circuit de Catalunya.

Mercedes have won the past six drivers’ and constructors’ championships and Hamilton will be seeking to equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s record seven.

Locally built Ford Ranger moves up into FIA class

The Ford Castrol Cross Country Team moves up a class in 2020. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Ford Castrol Cross Country Team moves up a class in 2020. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Ford Castrol Cross Country Team that competes in Class T Production Vehicles in the SA Cross Country Series (SACCS) has announced it is moving up a class in 2020.

The 2019 champion team is stepping up to the premier off-road class in the new FIA class of the Production Vehicle category using an all-new, locally built racing Ranger powered by a more advanced 3.5l V6 EcoBoost twin-turbocharged petrol engine in place of the Ford Mustang-derived 5.0l V8 in last season’s cars. This new FIA class is in effect the playing ground of Dakar spec cars.

“Having enjoyed great success in Class T over the last two years, it’s time for us to take on a new challenge in the FIA class, which has grown rapidly to become the most popular and competitive field in the South African championship, and in international cross country racing,” says team principal Neil Woolridge.

The FIA has also confirmed that Ford and Neil Woolridge Motorsport will be the first in the world to enter cross country racing in its current form with a turbocharged petrol engine.

Woolridge builds the cross country racing Ford Ranger globally for privateer teams.

Mercedes predicts strong F1 challenge in 2020

Lewis Hamilton expects tough battle in his bid for a record-equalling seventh Formula One title
Life
1 week ago

Quartararo sets the pace as Rossi ponders his future

Yamaha young gun is the quickest in the preseason MotoGP test in Malaysia
Life
2 weeks ago

Nürburgring Nordschleife track is a giddy, giggly dream

Driving where the great Juan Fangio and other legends have raced is the stuff of fantasy
Life
2 weeks ago

Amarok scoops SA’s best bakkie title

The V6-engined Volkswagen trumps nine other double cabs in group test
Life
2 weeks ago

Movie ‘Eleanor’ auctioned for R12.8m

The car is among a fleet that were used by Nicholas Cage while filming ‘Gone in sixty seconds’
Life
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Upgrade in the business class: The new Audi A6 ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Destructive farming is the issue — not whether ...
Life
3.
BOOK REVIEW: A Hitler we have not seen before
Life / Books
4.
New Vantage Roadster sports a superfast roof
Life / Motoring
5.
Digital skills and literacy central to solving ...
Life

Related Articles

Porsche 718 GTS gets its voice back

Life / Motoring

Big, burly Triumph rockets into SA

Life / Motoring

Hyundai’s Venue is surprisingly practical

Life / Motoring

Isuzu SA supplies knock down kits to Kenya

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.