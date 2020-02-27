Sandton streets to buzz with Formula One action

Formula One is teaming up with Heineken to bring an immersive fan festival to Johannesburg on March 29 2020.

The Heineken F1 Joburg Festival, in partnership with Gauteng province, will treat fans to car runs featuring three F1 teams in Sandton.

The festival will give fans the chance to see 2019 Formula 1 World Championship runner-up Valtteri Bottas and former F1 driver David Coulthard tear through the streets of the suburb as they bring the Grand Prix atmosphere to the heart of the city.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Renault F1 teams will be in action. The day’s fun-filled activities will include a fan zone featuring interactive activations, such as the “DHL e-sports Challenge” and the “Pirelli Pit-Stop Challenge”, with spectacular car displays including supercars, SA Karting, F1600 and historic single-seaters.

SA’s former Formula 1 World Championship winner Jody Scheckter will also make a rare appearance in his 1979 title-clinching Ferrari.

Scheckter, president of SA Grand Prix, said: “I am very excited to be involved in what promises to be an amazing spectacle on the streets of Joburg. SA has a long history with F1 and the festival will provide a chance for fans to get up close and personal with the sport.”

The Heineken F1 Joburg Festival will be broadcast live on SuperSport. It will feature track activity from 1.30pm, with the main F1 car run starting at 3.30pm and live music from 5pm until the event closes at 8pm.

Tickets, which range from R60 for general admission, are available from Computicket.