New 400km/h upstart to challenge fastest cars in the world

The new Czinger 21C uses a twin-turbo V8 that revs to a dizzying 11,000rpm

27 February 2020 - 05:00 Phuti Mpyane
The new Czinger 21C uses a twin-turbo V8 that revs to a dizzying 11,000rpm and a top speed of 400km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED
New upstart hyper car company Czinger from the US has revealed its Bugatti and Koeniggsegg challenger.

New upstart hyper car company Czinger from the US has revealed its Bugatti and Koeniggsegg challenger.

The 21C hypercar is the creation of a small team of designers, engineers and scientists using a revolutionary, patented production system.

Using an extraordinary powertrain and limited to just 80 models with road and track-oriented variants, this all-wheel drive hyper car is powered by a 920kW twin-turbo 2.8l V8 engine that revs to an astounding 11,000rpm and a hybrid system that gives it a total system output of 932kW. It’s also mated to a seven-speed sequential transaxle transmission.

It weighs a paltry 1,250kg, with performance enhancing devices like torque vectoring thrown in.

The speeds it’s claimed to generate are staggering: with the quarter mile sprint coming in 8.1 sec, 0-100km/h in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of 400km/h.

The Czinger that will be sold through 10 global dealerships based in Europe and the US, and will make its global public debut at next month’s Geneva motor show.

