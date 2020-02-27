Life / Motoring

LUXURY CARS

Mulliner ramps up the luxury in Bentleys

Most exclusive Continental GT is a drop-top with some really special features

27 February 2020 - 05:00 Denis Droppa
The Continental GT Convertible Mulliner is the Bentley with the most bling. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Continental GT Convertible Mulliner is the Bentley with the most bling. Picture: SUPPLIED

When a regular Bentley just isn’t special enough, Mulliner saves the day.

As the British luxury sports car brand’s personal commissioning division, Bentley Mulliner has crafted some of the most individual Bentleys. It’s able to satisfy the whims of Bentley's most discerning customers by crafting bespoke features for its cars.

It’s now created the luxury pinnacle of the Continental GT family with a special drop-top version and it’s really gone to town. For starters, nearly 400,000 stitches are used to embroider the diamond-on-diamond quilting in the sumptuous cabin of the Continental GT Convertible Mulliner, a process that took 18 months to develop.

Not impressed?

Maybe the contrast diamond milled technical finish on the centre console will pique your interest, as might the brushed silver Breitling timepiece set within a quartet of chrome bullseyes. The theme carries over from the physical to the digital, with the gauges of the LED instrument panel using pixels to create the same brushed finished and Mulliner branding.

The ultimate handcrafted Continental GT Convertible interior offers eight custom-made, three-colour combinations.

Attention to detail. That diamond quilting on the seats and doors took 400,000 stitches and 18 months to develop. Picture: SUPPLIED
Attention to detail. That diamond quilting on the seats and doors took 400,000 stitches and 18 months to develop. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mood lighting with seven different themes illuminates the new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible’s interior, uplifted by illuminated Mulliner tread plates and LED welcome lamps that project the Bentley wings to the ground from the door mirrors.

If none of the standard 61 colours tickles your fancy, you can commission Bentley’s artisan paint specialists to colour-match to any item or sample.

Audiophiles are catered for by a top of the range 2,200W Naim audio system with 18 speakers and two Active Bass transducers.

The car’s exterior plumage is enhanced by a new double diamond grille with bespoke Mulliner-branded side vents, with a silver on black diamond theme.

No mechanical changes have been made, but it hardly needed any tweaking. The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible is available in two versions: seriously fast and even faster. The 4.0l V8 twin-turbo blitzes the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.1 seconds and tops out at 318km/h, and the 6.0l W12 twin turbo is good for 3.8 seconds and 333km/h.

The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible will make its global debut at next month’s Geneva motor show, and will be brought into SA only on specific order.

New Vantage Roadster sports a superfast roof

Aston Martin’s new hair ruffler drops its top in record-breaking time
Life
1 week ago

New BMW M235i serves up pace and grace

Terrific poise, easy acceleration and a surprisingly big interior hint at sales success
Life
1 week ago

Porsche Macan delivers on GT promise

Mark Smyth drove the new GTS-badged SUV ahead of its local release next month
Life
2 weeks ago

New-generation Audi A6 lands in SA (and it’s fancy)

The business-class sedan takes on its BMW and Mercedes rivals with smart new looks and technology
Life
3 weeks ago

M135i is fast but it doesn’t evoke legends of the past

With no bellowing ghost in the machine, it’s an entirely new way of liking or disliking the flagship, says Phuti Mpyane
Life
3 weeks ago

Testing the most powerful AMG car money can buy

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S combines pants-on-fire pace with luxurious room for four
Life
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Upgrade in the business class: The new Audi A6 ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Destructive farming is the issue — not whether ...
Life
3.
BOOK REVIEW: A Hitler we have not seen before
Life / Books
4.
New Vantage Roadster sports a superfast roof
Life / Motoring
5.
Digital skills and literacy central to solving ...
Life

Related Articles

Jaguar F-Type fast forwards into 2020

Life / Motoring

BMW X4 M Competition is fast but flawed

Life / Motoring

The Audi RS Q8 is swift, belligerent and bellowing

Life / Motoring

BMW adds 318i and other enhancements

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.