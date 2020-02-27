Mulliner ramps up the luxury in Bentleys

When a regular Bentley just isn’t special enough, Mulliner saves the day.

As the British luxury sports car brand’s personal commissioning division, Bentley Mulliner has crafted some of the most individual Bentleys. It’s able to satisfy the whims of Bentley's most discerning customers by crafting bespoke features for its cars.

It’s now created the luxury pinnacle of the Continental GT family with a special drop-top version and it’s really gone to town. For starters, nearly 400,000 stitches are used to embroider the diamond-on-diamond quilting in the sumptuous cabin of the Continental GT Convertible Mulliner, a process that took 18 months to develop.

Not impressed?

Maybe the contrast diamond milled technical finish on the centre console will pique your interest, as might the brushed silver Breitling timepiece set within a quartet of chrome bullseyes. The theme carries over from the physical to the digital, with the gauges of the LED instrument panel using pixels to create the same brushed finished and Mulliner branding.

The ultimate handcrafted Continental GT Convertible interior offers eight custom-made, three-colour combinations.