LUXURY CARS
Mulliner ramps up the luxury in Bentleys
Most exclusive Continental GT is a drop-top with some really special features
When a regular Bentley just isn’t special enough, Mulliner saves the day.
As the British luxury sports car brand’s personal commissioning division, Bentley Mulliner has crafted some of the most individual Bentleys. It’s able to satisfy the whims of Bentley's most discerning customers by crafting bespoke features for its cars.
It’s now created the luxury pinnacle of the Continental GT family with a special drop-top version and it’s really gone to town. For starters, nearly 400,000 stitches are used to embroider the diamond-on-diamond quilting in the sumptuous cabin of the Continental GT Convertible Mulliner, a process that took 18 months to develop.
Not impressed?
Maybe the contrast diamond milled technical finish on the centre console will pique your interest, as might the brushed silver Breitling timepiece set within a quartet of chrome bullseyes. The theme carries over from the physical to the digital, with the gauges of the LED instrument panel using pixels to create the same brushed finished and Mulliner branding.
The ultimate handcrafted Continental GT Convertible interior offers eight custom-made, three-colour combinations.
Mood lighting with seven different themes illuminates the new Continental GT Mulliner Convertible’s interior, uplifted by illuminated Mulliner tread plates and LED welcome lamps that project the Bentley wings to the ground from the door mirrors.
If none of the standard 61 colours tickles your fancy, you can commission Bentley’s artisan paint specialists to colour-match to any item or sample.
Audiophiles are catered for by a top of the range 2,200W Naim audio system with 18 speakers and two Active Bass transducers.
The car’s exterior plumage is enhanced by a new double diamond grille with bespoke Mulliner-branded side vents, with a silver on black diamond theme.
No mechanical changes have been made, but it hardly needed any tweaking. The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible is available in two versions: seriously fast and even faster. The 4.0l V8 twin-turbo blitzes the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.1 seconds and tops out at 318km/h, and the 6.0l W12 twin turbo is good for 3.8 seconds and 333km/h.
The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible will make its global debut at next month’s Geneva motor show, and will be brought into SA only on specific order.