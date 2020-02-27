Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gets a power boost

Punchy new 1.5 turbo version added to the midsized SUV crossover range

27 February 2020 - 17:57 Denis Droppa
The new turbo model should substantially improve the performance of the Eclipse Cross, especially at high altitude. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new turbo model should substantially improve the performance of the Eclipse Cross, especially at high altitude. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mitsubishi has answered the call for more power in its Eclipse Cross range by launching a new turbocharged derivative in SA.

Priced at just under R460,000, the 1.5 Turbo two-wheel drive becomes the new flagship of the midsized SUV crossover family that was launched here a year ago and lines up alongside the 2.0l normally aspirated two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive models.

The turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine makes the same 110kW power output as the normally aspirated 2.0 but its 250Nm of torque is a substantial improvement over the 2.0l ’s 198Nm. The turbo engine should provide a much punchier driving experience, especially in the thin air of high altitude.

Variable valve timing helps to ensure gutsy power delivery across the rev range, and all 250Nm is on tap from 2,000 to 3,500rpm.

Like the other Eclipse Cross derivatives, the new 1.5T sends its power to the wheels via an eight-step continuously variable transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters, and no manual versions are available.

To identify it as the top derivative the 1.5T has carbon fibre door inserts. Otherwise it’s identically specced to the other models with features that include rain-sensing windscreen wipers, head-up display, leather seats, heated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, daytime running lights, Bluetooth with hands-free voice control, and park distance control with a rear view camera.

Safety fare is also generous with seven airbags, stability control, hill start assist and ABS brakes.

Pricing:

Eclipse Cross 2.0L CVT 2WD — R409,995
Eclipse Cross 2.0L CVT AWD — R449,995
Eclipse Cross 1.5 T CVT 2WD — R459,995
Includes three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.

Rock-a-bye baby Nissan

Nissan discovers that humming combustion engine noises are the perfect lullaby
Life
1 week ago

Mercedes predicts strong F1 challenge in 2020

Lewis Hamilton expects tough battle in his bid for a record-equalling seventh Formula One title
Life
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Sandton streets to buzz with Formula One action
Life / Motoring
2.
Low on excitement, this Toyota’s all about uber ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Upgrade in the business class: The new Audi A6 ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Destructive farming is the issue — not whether ...
Life
5.
BOOK REVIEW: A Hitler we have not seen before
Life / Books

Related Articles

Right to Repair ruling is a ‘big win’ for consumers

Life / Motoring

Renault Triber a delight for the soccer mom with a light purse

Life / Motoring

Ageing ASX gets a tweak for 2020

Life / Motoring

New Vantage Roadster sports a superfast roof

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.