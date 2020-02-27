Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gets a power boost

Mitsubishi has answered the call for more power in its Eclipse Cross range by launching a new turbocharged derivative in SA.

Priced at just under R460,000, the 1.5 Turbo two-wheel drive becomes the new flagship of the midsized SUV crossover family that was launched here a year ago and lines up alongside the 2.0l normally aspirated two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive models.

The turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine makes the same 110kW power output as the normally aspirated 2.0 but its 250Nm of torque is a substantial improvement over the 2.0l ’s 198Nm. The turbo engine should provide a much punchier driving experience, especially in the thin air of high altitude.

Variable valve timing helps to ensure gutsy power delivery across the rev range, and all 250Nm is on tap from 2,000 to 3,500rpm.

Like the other Eclipse Cross derivatives, the new 1.5T sends its power to the wheels via an eight-step continuously variable transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters, and no manual versions are available.

To identify it as the top derivative the 1.5T has carbon fibre door inserts. Otherwise it’s identically specced to the other models with features that include rain-sensing windscreen wipers, head-up display, leather seats, heated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, daytime running lights, Bluetooth with hands-free voice control, and park distance control with a rear view camera.

Safety fare is also generous with seven airbags, stability control, hill start assist and ABS brakes.

Pricing:

Eclipse Cross 2.0L CVT 2WD — R409,995

Eclipse Cross 2.0L CVT AWD — R449,995

Eclipse Cross 1.5 T CVT 2WD — R459,995

Includes three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.