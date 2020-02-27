Celebrate Workers’ Day holiday at Knysna Motor Show

Taking advantage of the Workers’ Day long weekend, this year’s Knysna Motor Show will be held on Sunday May 3 at the Knysna High School sports grounds on Waterfront Drive.

“We moved the event from the last weekend in April to take advantage of the Worker’s Day public holiday that falls on the Friday,” says Peter Pretorius, chief organiser of this event, which is being presented for the ninth successive year by the Garden Route Motor Club.

Past shows have seen displays of 400 vehicles of the highest quality featuring veteran, vintage and classic cars, as well as a selection of rare modern supercars and an increasing number of vintage and classic motorcycles. This year, there will be a similar number of vehicles, all of top-drawer quality.

For the fourth year running, Sanlam Private Wealth will be the headline sponsor.

“We are delighted to be again sponsoring the Knysna Motor Show, one of the most prestigious events on the auto show calendar in SA,” says Leon Strümpher, portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth.

“Many of our clients are passionate classic car collectors, not only as a hobby but as an alternative investment class which can deliver notable returns. We encourage all classic and vintage car enthusiasts to make the trip to Knysna — regarded as the classic car capital of SA — to see some of the best classic vehicles our country has to offer,” he says.

Austin Healeys on the lawns at Knysna

One of the highlights of the 2020 Knysna Motor Show will be a special display of 50 Austin Healey sports cars. It will include all models manufactured through the years, along with a Concours display of selected models. This contingent of Austin Healeys and their owners, including six from overseas, will take part in the Austin Healey Club’s 2020 national tour — the Knysna show is seen as the highlight of the Healey event.

The big brother Austin Healey is a sports car produced in England between 1953 and 1968 — many were assembled in SA. The classic Austin Healeys featured large-capacity four-cylinder engines in the early 100 Series cars, and potent 3.0l six-cylinder engines in the later 3000 Series cars. The display will also include the smaller Austin Healey Sprite models, along with a unique rolling chassis of a racing model with a strong SA history.

Another special display will honour the Mercedes-Benz Pagoda, the stylish German sports car built from 1963 to 1981 that has gained in collectability over the past few decades. These cars were available in 230, 250 and 280 SL guise over the car’s lifespan. They were noted for their extreme practicality, superb build quality and fine cruising ability, and their cache among enthusiasts has grown incrementally over the past few years.