New Motomatch website brings car deals to you

The process of buying or selling a car is often a time-consuming and tedious experience. Now there is new online vehicle sales platform, Motomatch (www.motomatch.co.za), which lets the deals come to you instead.

“Once a customer has decided to buy or sell, they simply visit the Motomatch website, upload their vehicle for sale and select the vehicle they are interested in buying,” Dov Stern, director of Motomatch, says. “This ensures that customers are able to receive and compare multiple offers at their fingertips, and then select the offer that best suits their requirements.”

For owners selling a car, they upload the details of the car along with a selection of photos via an online wizard. Approved dealers submit offers directly to the owner, who can then compare and choose the best deal. The customer is notified by Motomatch via both e-mail and SMS as soon as an offer is made by the selling dealer.

A feature of the Motomatch platform is that all personal details are secure, and the customer’s contact information is only shared with the dealer they choose to connect with. This guarantees complete privacy until the customer decides to accept an offer, thereby allowing customers to find deals at their own pace and in anonymity.

“Motomatch also eliminates the huge safety risk and hassle typically associated with selling a car privately in SA,” Stern says. “Once a vehicle is uploaded for sale, dealers nationwide are able to submit offers, and the customer selects the best deal, it’s as simple and easy as that.”

“We’re in a fast-paced and ever-changing environment that is getting increasingly competitive, and customers are spending more time searching for vehicles online than visiting dealers,” Stern says. “The sluggish economy and a general reduction in showroom traffic are making it difficult for dealers to attract quality leads and, ultimately, generate sales.”

Motomatch features an interactive real-time dashboard and chat for dealers and customers, and also includes a convenient dealer-to-dealer platform, enabling stock to be easily purchased or sold within the trade.

The service is provided at a flat monthly cost to dealers for an unlimited number of leads.