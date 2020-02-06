Testing the most powerful AMG car money can buy

The Mercedes-AMG family tree has sprouted many branches in recent years, and right at the top is the new GT 63 S 4Matic+, the most powerful AMG car money can buy.

The new four-door Coupé version of the AMG-GT two-seat sports car recently reached local Benz showrooms, available in GT 53 and GT 63 S guises. The latter wields the most powerful incarnation of AMG’s celebrated 4.0l V8 engine and it outmuscles all other AMGs with its outputs of 470kW and 900Nm — numbers that beget impressive claimed figures of 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds and a 315km/h top speed.

That’s supercar territory, and the upshot is that all this sporting prowess is bundled into a large and practical car that can cart four people in luxury while dicing against Ferraris. This pitches it against rivals like the Porsche Panamera Turbo and the soon-to-be-launched BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupé and Audi RS7 Sportback — though it outpunches all of them.

The obvious question is whether there’s room in the Mercedes line-up for both the existing Mercedes CLS and the new AMG GT four door, as the two cars are similar in size and styling and are also both based on the E-Class.

But the GT is the more overtly sporty car courtesy of its vertical-slatted “Panamerica” grille and large electrically-adjusted rear wing. Mercedes has also limited potential cannibalisation between the two cars by making only the GT available with the range-topping V8 engine, while the CLS is only sold with the 3.0 six-cylinder unit