Peugeot’s sophisticated new Partner goes on sale in SA

Peugeot SA has launched the all new Partner, a light commercial van powered by a 68kW and 230Nm four-cylinder 1,6l turbo diesel engine linked to a five-speed manual transmission.

It’s available in a single 1.6 HDI L2 guise which makes it capable of hauling payloads of up to 1,000kg.

The two-passenger Partner also gets dual sliding doors and hard plastic floor covering as standard, dual sliding side doors and transportation of long objects is possible thanks to a bulkhead pass-through panel from the fold-down side passenger seat.

Six floor-mounted load securing rings are standard on all models, while optionally extra LED lighting, 12V and 220V sockets in the rear load space and four mid-height load lashing rings are also available.

A standard fitment is the Peugeot i-Cockpit, a reworking of Peugeot’s latest passenger car interiors with a similar shapes and ergonomics but pared back slightly for commercial applications with some pretty decent luxury features to boot.