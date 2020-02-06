Local launch
Peugeot’s sophisticated new Partner goes on sale in SA
It’s kitted out with impressive safety and convenience items to keep the unions at bay
Peugeot SA has launched the all new Partner, a light commercial van powered by a 68kW and 230Nm four-cylinder 1,6l turbo diesel engine linked to a five-speed manual transmission.
It’s available in a single 1.6 HDI L2 guise which makes it capable of hauling payloads of up to 1,000kg.
The two-passenger Partner also gets dual sliding doors and hard plastic floor covering as standard, dual sliding side doors and transportation of long objects is possible thanks to a bulkhead pass-through panel from the fold-down side passenger seat.
Six floor-mounted load securing rings are standard on all models, while optionally extra LED lighting, 12V and 220V sockets in the rear load space and four mid-height load lashing rings are also available.
A standard fitment is the Peugeot i-Cockpit, a reworking of Peugeot’s latest passenger car interiors with a similar shapes and ergonomics but pared back slightly for commercial applications with some pretty decent luxury features to boot.
These include head-up style display, a 20.3cm touchscreen perched in the centre of the dashboard, Bluetooth connectivity, air-conditioning, Mirror Link for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and an electric parking brake.
Further convenience items include electric windows, cruise control with speed limiter, rear parking sensors, and auto headlights. The French company’s reputable safety tech sees the Partner also gets six airbags, ABS brakes, and automatic fuel cutoff and door unlocking in the event of an accident.
The new Peugeot Partner 1.6 HDI L2 comes standard with a five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan, including roadside assistance. It is priced at R389,900.