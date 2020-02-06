Life / Motoring

Local launch

Peugeot’s sophisticated new Partner goes on sale in SA

It’s kitted out with impressive safety and convenience items to keep the unions at bay

06 February 2020 - 05:10 Phuti Mpyane
New Partner brings dashing looks and premium amenities to blue collar environments. Picture: SUPPLIED
New Partner brings dashing looks and premium amenities to blue collar environments. Picture: SUPPLIED

Peugeot SA has launched the all new Partner, a light commercial van powered by a  68kW and 230Nm four-cylinder 1,6l turbo diesel engine linked to a five-speed manual transmission.

It’s available in a single 1.6 HDI L2 guise which makes it capable of hauling payloads of up to 1,000kg.   

The two-passenger Partner also gets dual sliding doors and hard plastic floor covering as standard, dual sliding side doors and transportation of long objects is possible thanks to a bulkhead pass-through panel from the fold-down side passenger seat.

Six floor-mounted load securing rings are standard on all models, while optionally extra LED lighting, 12V and 220V sockets in the rear load space and four mid-height load lashing rings are also available.    

A standard fitment is the Peugeot i-Cockpit, a reworking of Peugeot’s latest passenger car interiors with a similar shapes and ergonomics but pared back slightly for commercial applications with some pretty decent luxury features to boot.

These include head-up style display, a 20.3cm touchscreen perched in the centre of the dashboard, Bluetooth connectivity, air-conditioning, Mirror Link for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and an electric parking brake.

Further convenience items include electric windows, cruise control with speed limiter, rear parking sensors, and auto headlights. The French company’s reputable safety tech sees the Partner also gets six airbags, ABS brakes, and automatic fuel cutoff and door unlocking in the event of an accident.

The new Peugeot Partner 1.6 HDI L2 comes standard with a five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan, including roadside assistance. It is priced at R389,900.

Lexus extends ES range with cheaper EX hybrid model

The new Lexus ES 300h EX has fewer luxuries but it’s just as smooth riding as the range-topper
Life
1 week ago

BMW X4 M Competition is fast but flawed

The powerful SUV is a thrilling drive, if compromised by turbo lag and an overfirm ride
Life
1 week ago

Hot Hyundai to lead new-model charge

The rapid i30N joins the Renault Triber, Corolla Quest and updated Jaguar F-Type in February’s launch list
Life
1 week ago

‘Don't do it,’ says advanced driving school

How being arrested for a driving offence can change your life
Life
1 week ago

Land Cruiser 200: Toyota upgrades the king of the jungle

Land Cruiser 200 gets a better sound system and new paint options
Life
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Destructive farming is the issue — not whether ...
Life
2.
‘Don't do it,’ says advanced driving school
Life / Motoring
3.
Microsoft and Tesla prove to be the most ...
Life
4.
Gloomy start to new-vehicle sales in 2020
Life / Motoring
5.
Toyota’s second quest for affordable mobility ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Peugeot 5008 is a practical fashionista

Life / Motoring

Peugeot’s baby hatch is small but safe

Lifestyle / Motoring

Crossland X TD lacks the wow factor but it does the job

Life / Motoring

Citroën is back in the game

Life / Motoring

Citroën to lead new-model charge

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.