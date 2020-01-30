Bloodhound back on the trail of world record

The Bloodhound Land Speed Record car has returned to its base in the west of England after its successful high-speed testing on the Hakskeen Pan in the Northern Cape.

During the tests, driver and British Royal Air Force pilot Andy Green hit the targeted 628mph (1,010km/h), proving that Bloodhound has what it takes to go for the world land speed record in 2021.

Before it can do that though, there is the matter of raising about R150m to fund the further development required to get the car back to SA next year. Motor News caught up with Green and the business person who saved Bloodhound from the scrapyard at the end of 2018, Ian Warhurst.

Green says that back in 2008, when the idea for Bloodhound was first discussed, it was a tremendously ambitious project. It was technically challenging, with just the task of developing the wheels taking an incredible six years. Green is used to the challenges, though. He is the current holder of the world land speed record, achieved in Thrust SSC at a speed of 1,227.985km/h in the Black Rock Desert in Nevada, US.

He’s not just the driver though. Green is also a qualified mathematician and is involved in many of the calculations behind the project. That’s useful because he says one of his biggest challenges while driving is “making sure my brain can process everything going on fast enough”. That job is made slightly easier than it was in Thrust, he told us, because of the number of LCD data screens in Bloodhound, which provide him with all the information.