Porsche unveils sporty GTS versions of Cayman and Boxster

Following the 2019 launch of the 718 Boxster Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 which reintroduced the marque’s high-revving 4.0l flat-six cylinder, the company has extended the sonorous boxer engine to its new pair of Boxster and Cayman GTS derivatives.

Just as other GTS Porsches, the new mid-engined pair straddles a fine line between outwardly sporting looks, performance and road civility with a more athletic aesthetic detail. They feature a more aggressive-looking spoiler lip, air intake, front apron and a redesigned lower rear bumper, but lack the large rear wing of the GT4.

Both produce a marginally lower 294kW output compared to the 309kW of the more sports-focused GT 4 cousins, and can be had only in six-speed manual transmissions.

A normally-aspirated engine that revs to 7,800rpm, coupled with a sports exhaust system, ensures an acoustically satisfying sound.

Performance for the GTS versions is rated at 4.5 seconds from 0-100km/h with a top speed of 293km/h.