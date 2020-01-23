Ferris Bueller Ferrari auctioned for R5.7m

The Barrett-Jackson collector car auction company has sold the Ferrari used in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off for $396,000 (R5.7m).

Not bad for a fake Ferarri.

Yes, it’s a replica of the Ferrari 250 GT California — originals of which have been sold for much bigger money — but the movie provenance gives the car some value. There were actually three replicas of the car built for the 1986 teen comedy starring Matthew Broderick, one of which was famously trashed when it was sent flying through a second-story window.

“Built by Modena Design & Development, this Spyder is one of three Modenas used for the filming of the iconic movie and will be offered at No Reserve,” the auction house said.

“The cult classic film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off made this Modena an instant classic among collectors and movie fans,” company chairman Craig Jackson was quoted in the announcement. “This was the first of the three Spyders sold to Paramount and when you see it in person, I’m confident it will bring back great memories of this iconic film.”

Barrett-Jackson said the car recently was restored by Neil Glassmoyer, one of the founders of Modena Design.

The car has a carburetted 7.0l V8 engine, tan leather interior with GPS speedometer and Retrosound radio with Bluetooth, and a pair of Blaupunkt amplifiers in the trunk to power 14 hidden speakers.

The car’s next owner also receives movie memorabilia, build photos, a 1/24-scale die-cast model and a Hot Wheels version as well as a certificate of authenticity from Modena Design & Development.

Another famous movie car to be snapped up recently was the 1968 Ford Mustang GT that Steve McQueen drove in Bullitt, which sold for a cool R53m earlier this month — it’s the highest auction price yet achieved by an American muscle car.