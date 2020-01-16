Revealed: SA’s best-selling new cars of 2019

New-vehicle sales in SA ended on a positive note in December 2019, registering gains over the same month in 2018, but overall sales for the year were stuck in low gear: a disappointing 2.8% down.

Statistics released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) revealed that 41,698 cars, bakkies and trucks were sold in December — a 4.2% rise over the corresponding month in 2018.

Sales figures for the whole of 2019 continued the slide experienced since 2013, with the exception of 2017 in which there was a marginal increase. New-vehicle sales declined by 15,601 units (2.8%) from 552,227 units in 2018 to 536,626 in 2019, which Naamsa attributed to a subdued macroeconomic environment, pressure on consumers’ disposable income and fragile business and consumer confidence.

Lowering the interest rate by 25 basis points in July 2019 didn’t prevent passenger car sales in 2019 declining by 2.7%, medium commercials by 4%, and heavy trucks and buses by 1.2%. The only segment to grow was medium commercials, up 10.5%, which Naamsa said could be due to truck customers buying down into smaller vehicles due to challenging economic conditions.

A general buying-down trend continued in 2019, with sales of entry-level vehicles, small utility vehicles and crossovers performing relatively well.