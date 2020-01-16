Life / Motoring

International launch

Lamborghini announces drifty rear-wheel drive Huracán

The Evo RWD puts the driver at the centre of a more engaging driving experience

16 January 2020 - 05:09 Phuti Mpyane
The Huracán EVO RWD, right, is physically differentiated from the all-wheel-drive version, left, by a unique front splitter and framed front air intakes. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Huracán EVO RWD, right, is physically differentiated from the all-wheel-drive version, left, by a unique front splitter and framed front air intakes. Picture: SUPPLIED

Whenever Lamborghini announces a model with the front wheels unshackled from the engine, like with the new Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive, it becomes quite a big deal.

Why? Well, it’s because these are rare projectiles that place sharper focus on a visceral drive experience than their faster and safer all-wheel drive cousins.

“The Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive puts the car in the driver’s hands. This car reminds the driver of Lamborghini’s pure engineering origins: the driver is at the centre of the Huracán EVO RWD’s performance,” says Stefano Domenicali, chairman of Automobili Lamborghini.

Unlike the Huracán EVO AWD that wields 470kW and 600Nm, the RWD car’s 5.2l V10 engine stoked by a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox outputs a lesser 449kW and 560Nm. It’s also equipped with a specially calibrated performance traction control system (P-TCS) that alters and aligns the vehicle’s mechanical attitude, power delivery and intelligent traction management in accordance with the available driving modes: strada, sport and corsa.

The EVO RWD weighs 1,349kg, 33kg less than the AWD version. Fired through launch control, it’ll scorch to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 325km/h.

Power is slightly down on the all-wheel-drive version, but all of it goes to the the rear wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
Power is slightly down on the all-wheel-drive version, but all of it goes to the the rear wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED

The electromechanical, servo-assisted Lamborghini dynamic steering (LDS) is tuned specifically for the Huracán EVO RWD for maximum feedback in line with a car engineered with less focus on drag racing and more on being an instinctive driver’s car.

Unlike conventional traction systems, the uniqueness of the RWD Huracan’s traction nanny is that it doesn’t wait until the car has fully settled before delivering the goods. Lamborghini says it is calibrated to deliver torque even when the vehicle’s balance is still marginally dishevelled to not waste time exiting corners.

The car comes standard with multisize 19-inch Kari rims with specially developed Pirelli P Zero tyres, along with ventilated and cross-drilled steel brakes. Carbon-ceramic brakes and 20-inch wheels are options.

Its defining physical features are a new front splitter and vertical fins within the larger, framed front air intakes while the rear bumper gets high-gloss black treatment and a unique diffuser.

Inside the jet-fighter style cabin is better in-car connectivity with 21.3cm HMI command touchscreen and Apple CarPlay. Lamborghini’s Ad Personam programme provides further options to personalise colour and trim, including a new yellow known as Giallo Belenus for leather and Alcantara should you wish to buy and match a yellow Huracán EVO RWD.

The Huracán EVO RWD is confirmed for sale in SA some time this year and pricing will be announced in due course.

