Lamborghini announces drifty rear-wheel drive Huracán

Whenever Lamborghini announces a model with the front wheels unshackled from the engine, like with the new Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive, it becomes quite a big deal.

Why? Well, it’s because these are rare projectiles that place sharper focus on a visceral drive experience than their faster and safer all-wheel drive cousins.

“The Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive puts the car in the driver’s hands. This car reminds the driver of Lamborghini’s pure engineering origins: the driver is at the centre of the Huracán EVO RWD’s performance,” says Stefano Domenicali, chairman of Automobili Lamborghini.

Unlike the Huracán EVO AWD that wields 470kW and 600Nm, the RWD car’s 5.2l V10 engine stoked by a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox outputs a lesser 449kW and 560Nm. It’s also equipped with a specially calibrated performance traction control system (P-TCS) that alters and aligns the vehicle’s mechanical attitude, power delivery and intelligent traction management in accordance with the available driving modes: strada, sport and corsa.

The EVO RWD weighs 1,349kg, 33kg less than the AWD version. Fired through launch control, it’ll scorch to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 325km/h.