Life / Motoring

International News

Fancy being chauffeured around in a mini BMW limousine?

BMW’s i3 has been converted into a luxury chariot with a laid-back vibe and a footrest

16 January 2020 - 05:05 Denis Droppa

As we head ever closer to a future of self-driving vehicles without steering wheels, car interiors are being reimagined into more comfortable and lounge-like environments. 

The BMW i3 Urban Suite concept car, shown at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, still has its steering wheel and driver’s seat, but the rest of the cabin has been transformed to have the relaxed feel of a boutique hotel.

The concept car is a standard BMW i3 electric car that has been repurposed into a compact limousine.

“The aim was to create an inviting space with a high feel-good factor in which to spend time — the perfect place for relaxing, enjoying in-car entertainment or focusing on work in a laid-back setting,” says BMW.

Out came the rear bench seat and front passenger seat; in their place is a large and comfortable single rear lounge chair with a footrest. The pampered passenger gets to experience on-board entertainment with a personal sound zone and a screen that flips down from the ceiling. There is also a side table with a lamp and a cupholder.

A two-seater isn’t the most practical use of space, but the aim was to show that luxury travel in the future will have nothing to do with vehicle size.

Twenty examples of the BMW i3 Urban Suite were in action on the streets of Las Vegas. Passengers could hail the car using an app and be chauffeured about Sin City in laid-back ambience.

Hyundai’s compact SUV offers a cheaper alternative

Keen-priced new Venue arrives to take on the EcoSport and T-Cross in a competitive segment
Life
1 month ago

Western, Chinese consumers divided on electric, self-driving cars

More than 90% of Chinese residents would consider an electric car, compared to around 50% of US consumers
Life
1 month ago

Aston Martin’s new SUV visits SA for a teaser

British luxury sports car firm finally enters the SUV fray to take on Bentayga and Urus
Life
1 month ago

Fernando Alonso gets ready for Dakar Rally debut with Hilux

The F1 star joins Giniel de Villiers and Nasser Al-Attiyah at defending champs Toyota as rally moves to Saudi Arabia
Life
1 month ago

New Mercedes GLB takes on the X3 and Q5

Junior G-Class brings credibility, class and engineering to Benz’s compact SUV fight
Life
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Twenty cars to look forward to in 2020
Life / Motoring
2.
‘Bullitt’ Ford Mustang auctioned ...
Life / Motoring
3.
BOOK REVIEW: An insider gives her ruthless take ...
Life / Books
4.
McLaren’s new Speedtail hits 403km/h
Life / Motoring
5.
All ears for the future of in-car audio
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

New Mercedes GLB takes on the X3 and Q5

Life / Motoring

Citroën C3 Aircross is a slick but cheerful oddball

Life / Motoring

Hyundai Atos is a charismatic and solidly built tot

Life / Motoring

BMW Driving Experience: Learning to corner fear and punish the pan

Life / Motoring

New British 4x4 will revive spirit of original Defender

Life / Motoring

Jaguar F-Type undergoes a major facelift

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.