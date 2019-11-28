Protect your car by doing this during a hail storm

Summer is hail season in the northern parts of SA.

Hail stones vary from the size of marbles to the size of golf balls. They cause millions of rand in damage a year. In 2018, short-term insurer Santam paid out more than R610m in hail and special peril-related claims. To avoid expensive damage, it is worth being prepared for hail season.

Santam personal lines underwriting manager Marius Neethling says hail is extremely destructive. “Hailstones can measure up to 7cm in diameter so it is easy to see why so much irreparable damage is done to vehicles and property. Windscreens are shattered, vehicles dented, roofs damaged and house windows broken.”

The cost to repair and replace vehicles varies according to the severity of a storm. . Not only are the costs crippling, but repairs can take months, depending on the availability of car parts and the capacity of motor body repairers.

Statistics show an average of six to eight hail days a year in parts of Gauteng and Lesotho, the eastern Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. So how can South Africans living in these parts of the country prepare for the inevitable fallouts of these storms? Neethling offers some tips for avoiding hail damage to your car.