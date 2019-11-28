Porsche wins dramatic Kyalami Nine Hour

Porsche scooped the honours in Saturday’s Kyalami Nine Hour, not only winning the race but also clinching the drivers' and manufacturer's titles after an eventful return of international racing to SA’s premier racetrack.

Pole-setter Nick Tandy in the Frikadelli Racing Team Porsche 911 GT3 RS crossed the line first in the dramatic rain-affected race, completing 259 laps with co-drivers Dennis Olsen and Mathieu Jaminet. Olsen, from Norway, won the 2019 driver’s title and Porsche scooped the manufacturer’s championship in an Intercontinental GT racing season that went down to the wire.

Second place in the Kyalami Nine Hour went to the Walkenhurst Motorsport BMW M6 of Nicky Catsburg, Christian Krognes and Mikkel Jensen. Completing the podium was the GPX Racing Porsche 911 GT3 of Richard Lietz, Michael Christensen and Kevin Estre.

The highest placed South African was Sheldon van der Linde in seventh, in a BMW M6 he shared with Augusto Farfus and Martin Tomczyk.

SA’s Gennaro Bonafede and Michael van Rooyen, with German teammate Henry Walkenhorst, won the Pro-Am class in their Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6.

Though Tandy had set pole position in Friday’s wet qualifying, the race was far from straightforward. The race set off at 1pm on Saturday and there was immediate drama as the championship hopes of series leader Maxi Buhk went up in smoke on the first corner with a mechanical failure to his Mercedes AMG GT.

That left three Porsche 911s leading the field in the early part of the race, but the crowd soon had a local driver to cheer for when SA’s Jordan Pepper took the lead in his roaring Bentley Continental GT3 after the second round of pit stops.