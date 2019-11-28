Orders roll in for Tesla’s bizarre bakkie

It may have been the subject of merciless derision from many quarters, but Elon Musk’s controversial Tesla Cybertruck has already reportedly received more than 187,000 orders.

Unveiled in Los Angeles last Thursday, the first bakkie from the electric vehicle manufacturer elicited gasps of shock and viral social media response to its angular, fold-along-the-dotted-lines styling and unpainted metal, which makes it look like a prop from a post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie.

The launch itself was something of an embarrassment for SA-born Musk when a demonstration of its strengthened glass windows went awry. Ever the showman, Musk asked his head of design, Franz von Holzhausen, to throw a steel ball at the “armoured” side windows at the launch which was live streamed to the world — only for them to crack.

It left the billionaire flustered and uttering expletives, although he did quickly point out that the ball at least didn’t go through the windows.

More successful was a demonstration of the bakkie’s hardened stainless steel body, which remained amazingly undented after being hit with a sledgehammer. The Cybertruck is made of the same same Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin Musk plans to use for his SpaceX rocket.

But it was the styling that had the Twitterverse buzzing, with many poking fun at the outlandishly wedgy design which Musk said was inspired by the “cyberpunk” science fiction genre, including the classic 1982 film Blade Runner.