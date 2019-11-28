Maserati says ciao to its Gran models

Maserati SA has celebrated the arrival of its final GranCabrio and GranTurismo models, just as Maserati announced the end of production of the 12-year-old sports car.

“We are very fortunate to have received two models shortly before the GranTurismo and GranCabrio ended production in Modena. With its raucous V8 engine and timeless design, we are very sad to see production end, but also very excited about what the future holds,” says Rens Rademeyer, dealer principal of Maserati Johannesburg.

The two models are both finished in Special Edition colours and will represent the last new models on sale of this grand tourer. The GranTurismo is finished in a unique blue hue, called Blu Assoluto, and the GranCabrio comes in an equally striking red, called Rosso Italiano.

The arrival of the final two SA models follows shortly after the last Maserati GranTurismo rolled off the line. Called Zéda, it features a unique paint finish, flowing from the raw metal to the Maserati blue.

The Zéda will soon travel the world to not only mark the end of Maserati’s most successful sports car to date, but also to give an indication of the future of Maserati’s model range.

“Since first launching in 2007, the GranTurismo and GranCabrio have been one of the most popular model ranges in the history of the company,” says Rademeyer.

The final SA GranCabriolet is a Maserati Corse (MC) version, which means it has a top speed of 291km/h from its 343kW 4.7l V8 engine.

“You can easily distinguish the GranCabrio MC model from lesser versions, thanks to its heat-extraction vents in the hood, its custom 20-inch alloy wheels with Trident motif and its carbon-fibre detailing,” says Rademeyer. “It also features special lightweight fenders and bonnet and a unique sport exhaust system.”

Joining the GranCabrio MC as the last of its kind is a GranCabrio Sports Auto with MC Sportline interior. This model features a similar, hand-built V8 with a top speed of 299km/h.

The end of the Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio makes way for the introduction of a long-awaited sports car to be launched in 2020.

First shown as the Alfieri concept car at the 2014 Geneva motor show, the hi-tech car (it’s not known if the Alfieri name will be retained) is likely to have a plug-in hybrid power train and an electrified all-wheel-drive system in production form. An aluminium spaceframe, active torque vectoring and active aerodynamics will also be part of the deal

Unlike the front-engined four-seater Alfieri concept, the production version is likely to be a mid-engined two-seater. There may also be an all-electric version.

We’ll know more when the car is unveiled in 2020, most likely at the Geneva motor show in March.