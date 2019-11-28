FUTURE TRAVEL
How to solve the traffic-jam blues: flying cars
After sci-fi has long promised them, air taxis from Uber and others are finally getting ready to take to the skies
28 November 2019 - 05:15
Here we are in 2019, so where are all the flying cars?
Decades ago sci-fi books and movies got us starry-eyed with predictions of a transport utopia in the year 2000 (or thereabouts) where, instead of being stuck in gridlocked traffic we’d be soaring around in gravity-defying vehicles like the flying DeLorean in Back To The Future 2.
