FUTURE TRAVEL How to solve the traffic-jam blues: flying cars After sci-fi has long promised them, air taxis from Uber and others are finally getting ready to take to the skies

Here we are in 2019, so where are all the flying cars?

Decades ago sci-fi books and movies got us starry-eyed with predictions of a transport utopia in the year 2000 (or thereabouts) where, instead of being stuck in gridlocked traffic we’d be soaring around in gravity-defying vehicles like the flying DeLorean in Back To The Future 2.