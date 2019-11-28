Finalists in 2020 European Car of the Year announced

Seven finalists for European Car of the Year announced

The shortlist of 2020 European Car of the Year finalists has been revealed.

Among the candidates are Tesla's Model 3, Porsche's electric Taycan and Toyota's enduring Corolla.

Every year since 1964, the Car of the Year organisers have brought together experts from over all over Europe to select the year's best new car.

Last year's winner was the Jaguar I-Pace. The vehicle was given the award primarily for its "value for money" and innovation.

This week the number of candidates for the next prize dropped from 35 to seven. The list of finalists is as follows:

BMW 1 Series

Ford Puma

Peugeot 208

Porsche Taycan

Renault Clio

Tesla Model 3

Toyota Corolla

The winner will be announced at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 2 next year.