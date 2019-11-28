Datsun Go gets auto gearbox and traction control

The Go is famously the small hatch with which Datsun tries to tempt you away from Renault’s newly-updated Kwid.

The Go is the one with the better quality in fit and finish of materials, quieter operating mechanicals and it commands on average a R15k premium above its Kwid cousin.

But the coalition is a little complex. The Kwid with its frustrating foibles like shoddy build quality and a wheezy engine is the tinier of the two with a 3,679mm length and 2,422mm wheelbase. The Datsun is instead 3,788mm long with a more spacious 2,450mm wheelbase.

Before you get excited for the Datsun car, it can only fit 265l of cargo in its boot whereas the Kwid can swallow 620l because its rear seats can be folded while the Datsun’s sadly aren’t collapsible.