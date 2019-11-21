US mogul Penske quashes rumours over Mercedes F1 buyout

US racing mogul Roger Penske has denied that he is interested in buying the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team, quashing rumours that surfaced at the weekend.

Penske, a former racing driver who owns the IndyCar series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, dismissed a speculative German report claiming he was one of two possible buyers of the championship-winning team if Daimler decides to quit F1 — the other being Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, whose son Nikita has been carrying out a private test programme with Mercedes.

Penske told racer.com that the report is “absolutely not true, and my plate is full”.

Racer reported that Mercedes F1 is not currently for sale, but all the teams face slightly uncertain F1 futures while new commercial agreements are negotiated with the sport’s owners.

Mercedes has won the last six consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ championships, and Daimler and Mercedes-Benz chair Ola Kallenius recently restated the automaker’s commitment to F1.

“With regard to Formula 1, I think having won six championships in a row — which is a historic achievement — has been an activity that, in terms of our marketing and branding strategy, has paid off handsomely,” Kallenius said.

The usually dominant Mercedes had an off day in Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, with Valtteri Bottas retiring from the race due to mechanical failure and Lewis Hamilton demoted from third to seventh after being penalised for causing a collision with Red Bull’s Alex Albon.

The incident-filled race was won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen ahead of Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly with McLaren’s Carlos Sainz third.

Ferrari teammates Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc collided with each other six laps from the end, causing both to retire from the race.