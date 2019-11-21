SA’s newest race track opens in Benoni

SA's newest racetrack has opened its gates. The Formula K track is in Benoni, a stone’s throw from Lakeside Mall.

The 2.2km track twists and turns more than a pretzel and is primarily designed for karts. It is a modifiable short circuit with fast, slow and technical sections that is said to be built to strict standards set by the FIA, the world governing body of motorsport. Meeting these standards will make the track fit to host a karting world championship.

The venue will soon be followed by construction of a business park aimed at small to medium-sized enterprises seeking contemporary office space, warehousing or micro-industrial units of various sizes. The hybrid concept of a racetrack and business park is not an entirely new idea, but it is a first on the East Rand.

The circuit is the culmination of the vision in 2008 of two brothers, Phillip and Marius Swanepoel of Formula K SA, who have been involved in the karting world since the 1990s.

SA’s premier motorsport facility, Kyalami raceway, is surrounded by facilities for commerce of all sorts and the idea is to have something similar but smaller, with business units enjoying close proximity to the karting track.