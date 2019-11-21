Life / Motoring

SA’s newest race track opens in Benoni

The Formula K business park recipe aims to mix entrepreneurship and active lifestyles with motorsport

21 November 2019 - 05:06 Phuti Mpyane
The short circuit track is 2.2km long and is configurable for different lengths. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA's newest racetrack has opened its gates. The Formula K track is in Benoni, a stone’s throw from Lakeside Mall.

The 2.2km track twists and turns more than a pretzel and is primarily designed for karts. It is a modifiable short circuit with fast, slow and technical sections that is said to be built to strict standards set by the FIA, the world governing body of motorsport. Meeting these standards will make the track fit to host a karting world championship.

The venue will soon be followed by construction of a business park aimed at small to medium-sized enterprises seeking contemporary office space, warehousing or micro-industrial units of various sizes. The hybrid concept of a racetrack and business park is not an entirely new idea, but it is a first on the East Rand. 

The circuit is the culmination of the vision in 2008 of two brothers, Phillip and Marius Swanepoel of Formula K SA, who have been involved in the karting world since the 1990s.

SA’s premier motorsport facility, Kyalami raceway, is surrounded by facilities for commerce of all sorts and the idea is to have something similar but smaller, with business units enjoying close proximity to the karting track.

The Formula K track is primarily designed for karts but caters for motorcycles and cars as well. Picture: SUPPLIED
This development offers commercial/industrial suites ideal for storage, office and warehouse use, ranging in size from 85m² to 186m². The upstairs mezzanine features a modern kitchenette and views of the racetrack.

The units range in price from R1,020,000 (85m²) to R2,232,000 (186m²), excluding VAT.

The facility lies next to the Benoni CBD, a few hundred metres from the N12 freeway and less than 10km from OR Tambo airport.

The developers say more lifestyle pursuits are planned for the racetrack. Formula K will eventually feature a warrior obstacle training course, a 4x4 trail, a BMX course, a skidpan and a K53 learner driver course. It will also be a one-stop karting shop with karts for sale, rental and a full-service centre for kart maintenance and tuning services.

To ensure that the place becomes a vibrant hive of activity, retail shops and a picnic area on the banks of the adjoining dam are also planned for the project. 

According to the proprietors, the Formula K circuit will open to the public for hired karting races before December.  

