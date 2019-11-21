Markus Duesmann appointed as new Audi boss

Duesmann will become CEO of Audi as well as take on board-level responsibility for research and development (R&D) at VW Group on April 1 2020, the Wolfsburg-based multi-brand group said. Duesmann’s job will include injecting new meaning into the company’s advertising slogan “Vorsprung durch Technik”, or “Advancement through Technology”, after Audi fired a raft of senior engineers in the wake of “dieselgate”.

“Duesmann will do everything to unlock the huge potential of the Audi brand,” VW Group CEO Herbert Diess said at a press conference in Wolfsburg last Friday.

Audi, based in Ingolstadt, Bavaria, was a major R&D hub within VW, setting standards in aerodynamic efficiency, lightweight aluminium construction, dual-clutch gearbox technology, and four-wheel drive systems. But the premium brand struggled after it was discovered that engine management software, used to manipulate exhaust emissions tests at VW, was designed by Audi engineers, leading to the firing of engineering chiefs and its long-term CEO.

After Audi CEO Rupert Stadler was dismissed, Audi installed a sales expert Bram Schot as interim CEO, and the brand struggled to redefine Vorsprung durch Technik.

“We need to partly refine the Vorsprung. We are working on it,” Audi’s sales chief Hildegard Wortmann told Reuters at the Frankfurt car show in September. Audi’s current head of research and development Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler said, “We don’t need little Vorsprung stories, we need real Vorsprung stories.”

The electric Audi e-tron, as well as fuel-cell technology, are two pillars on which Audi can resurrect its brand claim, Rothenpieler said.

Mazda3 wins Women’s World Car of the Year

The Mazda3 has been named “Supreme Winner” of the 2019 Women’s World Car of the Year awards. In addition to taking the top award, the car also won Women’s World Family Car of the Year.