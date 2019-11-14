Female truckers on the rise thanks to unique training programme

On the other hand due to numerous reasons such retirements and a general lack of interest in the sector, it’s been calculated that the commercial driving sector in SA is short of about 15,000 drivers. In the light of these statistics, Scott says these vacancies are an opportune moment to fill up with female drivers who need employment.

Not only has she identified a gap but her company, CTA, searches for, grooms and finds permanent employment for the female drivers. A tie up with Volvo Commercial, the Swedish truck brand that also has a desire to develop female truck drivers, has seen the successful training of 50 women in 2019 through the Volvo Iron Women programme and another 10 women funded by Coca-Cola to become owner-drivers.

It’s a fantastic programme but it isn’t without foibles. When she first started with the training programme, Scott’s male driving staff went on a protest, citing fear of losing their jobs.

“In hindsight I should have sat the men down and explained the positive aspects of such a programme,” said Scott. Apart from the encroachment fears of men in the industry, and which according to one of the first female graduates of the training who is already in the employ of a trucking company, at times include attempts of being literally pushed off the road by male drivers, the industry seemingly is also not entirely ready for women truckers.

“Safety on the road is a major concern for our women drivers,” says Scott. “The few dedicated truck stops don’t have facilities that serve the convenience of women. The industry standards dictate that drivers of small to medium trucks must not sleep inside the vehicles, [so] we do set up our female drivers in motels for overnight stops, but this doesn’t mean there’s female bathroom facilities at many of these stops.

We are hopeful that these issues will get addressed as we deploy more women.”