VW wins lion’s share of used-car awards

Volkswagen was the most awarded vehicle manufacturer at the 2019 Gumtree Auto Pre-Owned Awards, walking away with eight accolades.

The awards, which are now in their third year, were held in Johannesburg recently.

The judging criteria include interior quality, standard features, durability, performance, fuel economy, maintenance costs and resale value. Only 2017 models with at least six months of depreciation data were considered.

“Twice as many used cars are bought annually in SA than new ones, and the third annual Gumtree Auto Pre-Owned Awards have helped identify the best of the best through a panel of expert judges as well as close to 70,000 votes from South Africans,” said Nunben Dixon, head of automotive at Gumtree.

Out of the 20 vehicle brands represented at this year’s awards, Volkswagen was the night’s biggest winner for the second year in a row with eight wins out of 16 nominations across both the judges’ and people’s choice awards. The 12 categories ranged from a Budget City Car to Large Luxury SUVs.

Category winners:

Budget City Car under R140,000. Judges’ choice: Kia Picanto 1.0 Street. People’s choice: Kia Picanto 1.0 Street

Light Hatchback under R170,000. Judges’ choice: Renault Sandero 900 T Stepway Dynamique. People’s choice: Ford Fiesta 1.4 Trend

Medium-Sized Family Saloon under R250,000. Judges’ choice: Toyota Corolla Prestige 1.6 CVT. People’s choice: VW Polo GP 1.6 Comfortline

Hatchback under R260,000. Judges’ choice: VW Golf 1.0TSI Comfortline. People’s choice: VW Golf 1.0TSI Comfortline

Cross-Over under R315,000. Judges’ choice: Mazda CX-3 2.0 Individual. People’s choice: Mazda CX-3 2.0 Individual

Entry Level SUV under R330,000. Judges’ choice: VW Tiguan 1.4TSI Trendline. People’s choice: VW Tiguan 1.4TSI Trendline

Double Cab Bakkies 4x2 under R460,000. Judges’ choice: Toyota Hilux 2.8GD-6 Raider. People’s choice: Toyota Hilux 2.8GD-6 Raider

Medium-Sized SUVs under R475,000. Judges’ choice: VW Tiguan 2.0TDI Comfortline. People’s choice: Toyota Fortuner 2.8GD-6 RB

Medium-Sized Luxury Saloons under R550,000. Judges’ choice: Mercedes-Benz C200. People’s choice: Mercedes-Benz C200

Performance Saloons/Hatchbacks under R615,000. Judges’ choice: VW Golf R. People’s choice: VW Golf R

Luxury SUVs under R505,000. Judges’ choice: Mercedes-Benz GLC250d. People’s choice: Range Rover Evoque 2.0TD4 SE

Large Luxury SUVs under R700,000. Judges’ choice: Volvo XC90. People’s choice: Audi Q7 3.0TDI V6 Quattro Tiptronic