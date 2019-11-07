The fastest Levante is destined for SA

Maserati SA will launch the powerful 433kW V8 Levante Trofeo SUV locally in 2020.

The Trofeo boasts a 3.8l twin turbo V8 engine with a torque output of 730Nm and is capable of a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 304 km/h.

Power is transferred via an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox used on all the Levante versions, and the vehicle features intelligent all-wheel drive.

The chest-thumping Italian SUV made its international debut at this year’s New York International Auto Show.

“Aside from being one of the most powerful Maserati models ever, the Levante Trofeo’s sporting interior offers all the comfort of a prestigious SUV,” says Rens Rademeyer, Dealer Principal at Maserati Johannesburg.

Every Trofeo will have Maserati’s exclusive Pieno Fiore Italian leather as standard, and is equipped with a 1,280W, 17-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium surround sound audio system for a concert hall sound experience.

The Trofeo will also have unique carbon fibre exterior details and customers can indulge in their creativity in the Maserati fit and finish studio to further custom design their vehicle

Specific details of the Levante Trofeo, like the lower splitter, the side blades in the front air intakes, the side skirt inserts and the rear extractor, are made of ultralight, high-gloss carbon fibre, further underlining this model's racing look. The bonnet is also unique to this flagship derivative, with two aggressive heat extractors for better cylinder head cooling.

At the front, the Levante Trofeo has Full Matrix LED adaptive headlights.

Beneath the bonnet, the high-gloss carbon fibre engine cover sports the Maserati Trident and a V8 inscription. The cylinder heads and intake manifolds are painted red.

The elegant restyling was mainly focused on the lower front fascia and the rear bumper and is crowned by the 22-inch forged aluminium “Orione” wheels, available in both polished and matte finishes.

An ideal 50:50 weight and low centre of gravity, common to all Levante models, in combination with finely tuned double-wishbone front and multilink rear suspension, as well as the wider 22-inch rear tyres on forged aluminium alloy wheels, provide the new Trofeo with balanced handling.