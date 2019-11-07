Fiat to exit city-car segment after merger

Fiat to exit city-car segment

Italian carmaker Fiat is, bewilderingly, preparing to abandon the small, city car market that has kept it alive for the past 30 years.

Just merged with France’s PSA Groupe, FCA’s Fiat is preparing to stick the knife into its baby cars because they cost too much to develop, no longer deliver CO² advantages and deliver small profits.

Late last week Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the Peugeot owner, Groupe PSA, merged to create the world’s fourth-biggest carmaker. The Italian and French companies said the 50/50 tie-up would create a company with annual vehicle sales of 8.7-million

"In the near future you will see us refocus on this higher-volume, higher-margin segment, and that will involve a move away from the minicar segment,” FCA CEO Mike Manley told analysts last week.

It would be an astonishing move from Fiat, with more than half of its total European sales coming from city cars like the Panda and the 500. Add in the Lancia Ypsilon (which is built on the Panda’s platform) and it pushes the small-car split even higher, to about 320,000 cars so far this year.

The Panda and the 500 lock out the top two spots in the minicar segment, with a combined third of the segment’s 604,000 total.

Each of them sells about double the third most popular car, the Toyota Aygo.

Abandoning the segment would leave the Aygo in the lead with just over 51,000 sales in the first half of this year, from Renault’s Twingo and Volkswagen’s expensive Up.

Like Fiat, Volkswagen has confirmed plans to kill off the Up at the end of its production cycle.

Fiat’s PSA partners have two players in the segment, with the Peugeot 108 in eighth place at 31,349 for the first half of the year and the Citroën C1 in tenth with just 28,993 sales.

Frighteningly, Fiat doesn’t have a single car in the top 10 for the small car segment (the next segment upstream), which is dominated by the Renault Clio (185,517 sales) and the Volkswagen Polo (146,344).

Peugeot’s 208 ranked fourth in the segment in the first half of the year, with 124,730 sales, while Citroën’s small offering, the C3, languished in seventh with 118,799.

Both the much-loved, five-door Panda and the more style-oriented three-door 500 are getting old. It has had a facelift, but it was launched 12 years ago. Essentially a stylish body on an upgraded Panda chassis, the 500’s sales in Europe finally began to fall this year, dropping 9% to 100,150 in the first half of the year.

PSA, which controls Peugeot, Citroen and DS, is not fond of small city cars and its CEO Carlos Tavares is about to become the CEO of the merged PSA-FCA entity. Manley’s future is uncertain in the new group.

Moving Fiat to the B segment would lean heavily on PSA architecture, because FCA doesn’t have any.

PSA, meanwhile, has kicked goals with the latest generation of its B segment hatches and, especially, crossovers. It's compact-segment offering, the 308, ranks fourth at 78,732 sales, though Citroën isn’t in the top 10.

- Michael Taylor

Tesla cars now recognise traffic cones

Tesla has rolled out a software update to its Autopilot system that incorporates traffic cones into the driving visualisation displayed on the touchscreen, Electrek reported over the weekend.