BMW leads new-model charge in October

From a bevy of BMWs, to the South African return of a quirky French brand, October was a busy month for the motor industry and here’s a brief overview.

BMW was the most prolific of the brands with several new vehicles unveiled.

We first headed off to Portugal to sample the new 8 Series Gran Coupe, a luxurious and sporting four-door take on the flagship 8 Series range. It shared the stage with the new M8 Coupe and Convertible, with power hiked up to 460kW and 750Nm.

The company also revealed the M8 Gran Coupe, a version of the luxury sedan that competes with the likes of Porsche’s Panamera and Mercedes-Benz GT four door.

The new X5M and X6M also had their first showing and soon enough we were back on international soil to drive the new BMW X6 and X5 PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) in Munich, Germany. Both X5 PHEV and X6 represent astounding enhancements, the green SUV proving quite useable for a range of competencies including 100km of pure electric drive.

No sooner had the plane from Europe touched down on African soil the company was at it again, this time revealing the all-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, which is a four-door model available in front-wheel drive and all-wheel derivatives and which goes head-to-head with the curved-roof Mercedes-Benz CLA.