Tokyo Motor show lives up to traditions

Lexus LF30

To mark the luxury brand’s 30th anniversary, Lexus showed the LF30, a concept that follows the trending lounge type, electric and autonomous driving pods being bandied about by a number of manufacturers.

The Lexus take on the genre is 5,090mm long with a super luxurious cabin. The outlandish concept hints at future Lexus design cues with the spindle-grille and L-shaped folds now being a dominant force of the overall vehicle shape.

The LF30 is a full battery electric vehicle with 500km of cruising range from four in-wheel electric motors that produce 400kW/700Nm. Further highlights include steering by wire with ability to have the steering wheel shifted forward and out of the way during autonomous driving and seats that adopt the shape of the passenger to offer greater comfort.