New Macan Turbo is Porsche’s hot hatch

Porsche’s top-selling model, the Macan, recently underwent a bit of a midlife nip ’n tuck. When it emerged from surgery, it had a refreshed appearance and model line-up. At the time of reintroduction, just two derivatives of the mid-sized SUV were available: the entry-level Macan and Macan S.

The line-up now grows to include a Turbo variant. Incidentally, this range of Porsche’s small SUV will be the last to feature petrol power. In future the Macan will be moved along purely by electricity.

Macan Turbo variants are set apart from their lesser-powered siblings by a number of model-specific touches. The changes include a front bumper with larger intakes to feed the intercoolers, lower side skirts, sculpted side-mirror housings, larger alloys, a hunkered-down stance, a twin-element rear roof spoiler and four tailpipes poking through the rear bumper.

Look closely inside the 20-inch standard alloys and you’ll note 390mm discs up front, clamped by six-piston calipers, with 356mm items on the rear. The large braking system is standard on Turbo derivatives and the discs feature Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB), a tungsten carbide coating on iron rotors that improves the life of the disc and reduces brake dust.

Carbon ceramic discs are an option.

Key differentiators in the cabin include a smaller diameter steering wheel, nicked from a 911, Alcantara roof lining and 18-way electrically adjustable seats for the front passengers.

Of course, the most notable change takes place under the bonnet. The new range leader is powered by a 2.9l twin-turbocharged V6 engine, down from the 3.6l unit of its predecessor. As with many new turbocharged V engines, the compressors are nestled between the heads of the two cylinder banks. Benefits include shorter spool-up times for the twin blowers and quicker throttle response.

This engine can be found elsewhere in models such as the Panamera and Audi RS4. In the Macan application, it produces 324kW (up 30kW) along with 550Nm of torque in a plateau from 1,800rpm-5,600rpm. As with other Macan variants, drive is sent to all four wheels through Porsche’s dual-clutch (PDK) transmission featuring seven gears.

The international launch for the newcomer was held last week in the Western Cape. Porsche’s route dished up some of the most scenic and finest driving roads the province has to offer, as well as a mix of arterial and motorway cruising to evaluate the Macan Turbo’s full repertoire.