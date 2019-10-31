Compact new T-Cross has big aspirations

Volkswagen has not exactly rushed to enter the small SUV-crossover arena, which has left Ford’s EcoSport to rule the segment for a long time, with supporting roles by the likes of Renault Captur and Hyundai Kona.

Given the ever-increasing popularity of these higher-riding cars and the fact that the Polo is the country’s best-selling car, a Polo-based crossover seems like a no-brainer way for VW to sell lots of vehicles.

Enter the new T-Cross, a compact SUV with a keen starting price of R334,600. You can almost hear the metaphorical tills ringing at VW dealers around the country, but just how good is this higher-riding Polo?

For starters, it’s actually a little more than a Polo on stilts. It is 182mm longer than its hatchback cousin which gives it a more family-sized interior with impressive roominess, allowing four adults to sit in comfort with plenty of leg and elbow space.

At 4,235mm the T-Cross is longer than the market-leading EcoSport (3,998mm) and it’s also slightly longer than the Hyundai Kona (4,165mm) and Renault Captur (4,211mm).