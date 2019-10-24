Volvo announces one year of free electricity with plug-in hybrids

Volvo Cars has announced a global incentive scheme, branded the Recharge campaign, whereby the buyers of all new hybrid plug-in vehicles will receive a full refund for all electricity used in the first year of ownership.

The campaign is also being rolled out in SA — meaning a year of free electricity is also available in this country.

According to Greg Maruszewski, MD of Volvo Car South Africa, the Recharge campaign offer will be applicable to all plug-in hybrids ordered from October 16.

“In SA, this offer applies to the Volvo XC90 T8. Official measurement of electricity used will start in May 2020. After a year of driving this car, the owner/main driver will receive a complete refund equivalent to the cost of electricity used to power the car,” he says.

Motorists will be able to monitor electricity used via the Volvo on Call app, on which the refund will be based. The offer is only available to motorists who keep the vehicle for at least 12 months and is not applicable to rental cars.

Strong customer demand is expected as a result of this unique offer.

“Volvo Cars will triple the capacity of plug-in hybrids as of 2020,” says Maruszewski.

The Recharge campaign was announced on October 16 at a global press conference livestreamed from Los Angeles, where Volvo simultaneously launched the XC40 Recharge as the Swedish brand’s first all-electric car. With effect from model year 2021, all Volvo cars with a power cord (meaning both plug-in hybrids and full electric vehicles) will be branded “Recharge”.