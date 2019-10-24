BMW beefs up its boxer-engined road bikes

Earlier this year BMW Motorrad brought out the new, more powerful R1250 version of its ever-popular GS and GS Adventure dual-purpose motorcycles in SA.

Now that same boxer engine has found its way into the three road-based derivatives of BMW’s twin-cylinder range: the R1250 R naked roadster, the R1250 RS sports tourer and the R1250 RT tourer.

Each one uses the same engine, six-speed transmission and shaft drive powertrain, but they’re three different bikes in terms of purpose and execution.

The popular flat-twin boxer engine, which has been around since grandpa was a toddler, has gained more muscle and technology in its latest incarnation.

Bumped up in cubic capacity from 1,170cc to 1,254cc, it has seen a power increase from 92kW to 100kW and a torque improvement from 125Nm to 143Nm.

Moreover, it uses the latest variable valve technology, called BMW ShiftCam, to enable the widest possible spread of torque across the rev range. Other technical changes include a toothed chain (previously roller chain) for the camshaft drive, an optimised oil supply, twin-jet injection valves and a new exhaust system.

Along with being beefed-up in performance, the engine also offers improved emission and fuel consumption.

All three bikes are hi-tech machines that come standard with ABS brakes and two riding modes that the rider can switch to their preferences. The standard Automatic Stability Control (ASC) ensures a high level of riding safety by limiting wheelspin should the rider get too frisky with the throttle. The set-off assistant Hill Start Control is likewise a standard feature, enabling you to pull-off on slopes without the bike rolling back.

At extra cost, Riding Modes Pro can be optionally specified which optimises the bike’s traction, even when accelerating hard or braking during banking.

Another optional extra is Dynamic ESA electronic suspension which adapts the damping to suit changing road conditions, thereby enhancing both handling and ride quality.

I rode all three models at the media launch in Mpumalanga last week on the famously twisty ‘biker heaven’ roads winding through Sabie, Graskop, and Hazyview.