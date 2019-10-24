Life / Motoring

ROAD TEST

Audi A1 is a posh and spunky mini hatch

The new A1 has arrived to ensure the Mini Cooper no longer has everything to itself

24 October 2019 - 05:11 Phuti Mpyane
The Audi A1 is colourful, charming and more spacious than the outgoing model. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The Audi A1 is colourful, charming and more spacious than the outgoing model. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

You’d have to measure your glance at the new Audi A1 to avoid confusing it with an A3. And that’s a good thing.

Audi’s claims that the hundreds of changes applied to the new A1, including larger dimensions, aren’t merely hot air. The end product is a resounding success, and it does offer a great advantage in terms of interior space compared with the outgoing version.

The model on test here is the 35 TFSI and it is a rounded package that slots between the lower-powered 30 TFSI and the feisty 40 TFSI.

It is distinguished by a more prominent and reshaped Audi single-frame grille and a very cool Ur-quattro-influenced trio of slats on the bonnet lip that heighten the squat look of aggression. The arrangement of its many LED bulbs gives it a vibrant night-time appearance front and back.

The LED tail lights make a dazzling rear light show in the dark. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The LED tail lights make a dazzling rear light show in the dark. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

Even the interior fascia lighting of the instrument cluster in this car, and which wasn’t the full Audi Virtual Cockpit, heralds the arrival of the digital age in the compact hatchback playing field.

An optional touch-operated, high-resolution 22cm main display that’s angled towards the driver makes for excellent ergonomics and safety on the move. Some menu functions are repeated on its multifunction steering wheel for more immediate access or you can bark instructions using voice control.

Given the amount of Audi-specific engineering the car contains, it seems too simplistic to label the new A1 as a reskinned VW Polo, which it really is, by the way, because they share many oily bits.

The cabin is special, with premium tactility in its plastics and fabrics. On the move it’s a silkier ride and is a couple of decibels quieter than its VW cousin; a justification that owners of the A1 will confidently carry into a debate around a braai fire.

Fine-quality materials and digital displays enhance the A1 cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fine-quality materials and digital displays enhance the A1 cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED

A new 1.5l four-cylinder engine — which produces 110kW and 250Nm attached to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission — powers the 35 TFSI. It propels the car through its front wheels with premium operation as expected of an Audi and, yes, it certainly delivers the goods with 0-100km/h arriving in 7.7 sec and a top speed of 222km/h.

Thankfully it’s not fond of a drink when driven normally, returning 7.6l/100km during the test period, but to be honest the contents of its fuel tank empty rapidly when you are being naughty. 

Though the evidently stiffer and lighter chassis is tweaked to exude comfort, my test unit had the optional Audi Drive Select feature and when Dynamic mode was punched in it became a tidy handler.

Audi A1 35TFSI S line

WE LIKE: Looks, dynamic poise, digital sophistication

WE DISLIKE: Sparse standard specification, a touch expensive

VERDICT: A premium mini hatch

It’s not riotous fun but the combination of its compact dimensions, sturdiness on various difficult roads, and good responses and feel from its steering and engine make for a satisfying drive. It’s also surprisingly good to take on long drives on seats that soak up distances without tiring your torso. It’s also reasonably spacious for rear passengers, and the boot capacity has increased to 335l from 270l of the old car.

Previously if you were searching in the bracket the Mini Cooper would have likely ended up the automatic choice thanks to its social appeal and good execution of the premium compact recipe.

With this new A1, Audi has created a competent rival to that doe-eyed Brit. It’s capacious, sophisticated, fun and, importantly, funky looking as well.

Tech Specs

Engine

Type: Four-cylinder turbo

Capacity: 1,498cc

Power: 110kW

Torque: 250Nm

Transmission

Type: Seven-speed DSG auto

Drivetrain

Type: Front wheel drive

Performance

Top speed: 222km/h

0-100km/h: 7.7 sec (claimed)

Fuel consumption: 5.1l/100km (claimed) 7.6l/100km (as tested)

Emissions: 127g/km

Standard features

ABS, stability control, LED Daytime driving running lights, rain sensor wipers, air conditioning, touchscreen infotainment system, USB port, Bluetooth connectivity, alloy wheels, auto on/off xenon head lights, six airbags, multifunction steering wheel controls, cloth upholstery, electric windows, electric mirrors

Cost of ownership

Warranty: 1 year/unlimited kilometers

Maintenance plan: 2 years/100,000km

Price: R458,900

Lease*: R9,844 a month

* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

Motor News star rating

Design * * * *

Performance * * * *

Economy * * * * *

Ride/handling * * * * *

Safety * * * * *

Value For Money * * *

Overall * * * *

Competition

Mini Cooper Hatch 5-door auto, 100kW/220Nm — R413,000

A Range Rover Velar maxed-out with more vooma

SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is the most powerful and luxurious Range Rover Velar yet
Life
1 week ago

Five factors that affect the resale value of your car

Plan to recoup as much as possible when the time comes to get rid of your vehicle
Life
1 week ago

BMW X5 M and X6 M get hard-hitting power

Third-generation big blasters arrive with more muscle and better handling
Life
1 week ago

Mercedes GLC range touched up for 2020

Smarter looks and better safety tech are highlights of refreshed pair of midi-Benz SUVs
Life
1 week ago

Tucson Sport is a practical riot on the road

Cheap thrills and wheel spin characterise Hyundai’s wildest diesel car
Life
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Pretoria to Cape Town without a single drop of ...
Life / Motoring
2.
How to do the right exercise for your age
Life
3.
Corrupt politician’s supercars auctioned for R557m
Life / Motoring
4.
MARIKA SBOROS: Opinions inflamed over the cause ...
Life
5.
Doing the unthinkable with a 51-year-old whisky
Life

Related Articles

Which affordable sedans offer the best resale

Life / Motoring

BMW adds fiery M8 to 8 Series

Life / Motoring

Ford Mustang 2.3 is fast if not furious

Life / Motoring

Mercedes launches four-door A-class versions

Life / Motoring

Self-drive Teslas cause parking-lot chaos

Life / Motoring

BMW Gran Coupé adds space to 8-Series recipe

Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.