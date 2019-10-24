American bike with a sporty twist

When the Indian Motorcycle Company was resurrected in 2011 by Polaris Industries, it looked very much as if they would follow the traditional American heritage trail of large, V-twin-engined cruisers for their model line-up and so it transpired.

The big Chief and Chieftain and smaller Scout models conformed to the US motorcycle template, albeit wearing unashamedly retro styling.

No matter how traditional the outward appearance of Indian Motorcycles, at the heart of the resurrected brand was an acknowledgment that the company needed to broaden its appeal and reach a wider range of enthusiasts.

The first indication of this was a return to flat track racing with the FTR750. While that kind of racing is as American as apple pie, the flat track racing machine is the antithesis of the American motorcycle: it’s lean and purposeful, very fast and with a stark beauty all of its own. It says much for the demand, both in the US and globally, for the traditional American motorcycle, that no manufacturer was ever persuaded to produce a version of the flat track racer for the road.

With the introduction of the FTR1200, however, Indian has plugged this glaring gap and is set to take on the rest of the motorcycling nations at their own game.

Here is a motorcycle that is completely European or Japanese in its conception and execution, while still managing to retain an American flavour. The 1,203cc, DOHC V-twin engine sits in a steel trellis frame and uses top-of-the-range suspension and braking components from Sachs and Brembo.