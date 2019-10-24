Agile fourth-generation Toyota Yaris breaks cover

Toyota’s strategy for the recently unveiled fourth-generation Yaris is to use its in-house New Global Architecture (TNGA) for one flavour of the car for certain markets while capitalising on one of its many technical partnerships, Mazda this time, to cobble out a version for different markets, the US included.

Internally codenamed GA-B, the new Yaris’s chassis and body shell benefit from a lightweight but strengthened construction which has transformed both new Corolla hatch and RAV4 to resounding levels of improvement in drive, comfort and agility. The Yaris features a quicker steering rack, enhanced MacPherson struts with reduced friction, and a stiffer torsion beam than before to infuse it with a more refined driving quality.

Unlike everything else these days, the Yaris details reveal that it has shrunk in dimensions rather than blow up in girth. At 3,940mm, it’s shorter than the current version which comes in at 4,145mm in length. According to the company, clever packaging has gifted the new car with a 50mm longer wheelbase and thus it’s roomier inside than the outgoing model. It’s also lower and wider than its predecessor.

Some of the items to be had inside include full-colour head-up display, a large central touch display screen supplemented by a TFT information display between the two instrument dials, and centre airbags mounted on the inner edges of the front seats as standard. Connectivity includes the latest and greatest customer demands, such as CarPlay and Android Auto readiness as standard.