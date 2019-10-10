Green shoots of positivity for minibus taxi safety

The taxi industry, perhaps the peskiest of albatrosses around any transport minister’s neck, is still plagued by strikes, road carnage, violence and much more. Yet the minibus taxi business is the country’s most widely used and preferred mode of transport, accounting for more than 68% of the daily commuting by an estimated 15-million passengers a day.

The sector remains contentious with no clue of when or how all its trials and tribulations will be resolved; however, there are green shoots of positivity.

After a year-long hiatus the Taxi Recapitalisation Programme (TRP) was reintroduced in August 2019. The programme will be rolled out across all nine provinces and taxi owners with vehicles bought before the stipulated cut-off date of 2007 can bring in these old vehicles to be scrapped in exchange for a R125,000 cash payment.

Government and other stakeholders hope this move will help lessen taxi related carnage on the roads, partly attributed to unsafe cars.

It’s a commendable pursuit but it isn’t the full circle solution required, with foibles like unlicensed drivers and reckless driving mindsets, which can set it all back.

The government says it has identified and aims to eliminate 135,894 old taxis, of which 1,464 applications are said to have been received and processed to date.