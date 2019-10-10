BMW M760Li is a decadent and digital powerhouse

With almost arrogant disregard for critics, for part two of the current 7 Series, BMW has gone and planted on its nose that enormous pair of kidneys first seen on the X7.

The height of the bonnet line has increased by 50mm while slim BMW Laserlights with a night time high-beam range of up to 560 metres also appear. Undoubtedly prominent and sparkly on approach, I feel the now upright bonnet makes out a silhouette that’s a touch disjointed, but that blocky front section hides a 6.6l V12 heart.

The latest BMW M760Li that is exclusively long-wheelbase has revised outputs from the 448kW and 800Nm of the pre-facelift model to 430kW and 850Nm.

Despite a drop in power and an increase in torque, it’s a familiar sensation of raucousness from the most ostentatious yet potent BMW 7 Series when Sport mode is thumbed in.

Its fast driving experience has certainly improved from the initial model launched here in 2016.

The engine is livelier, its all-wheel drive underpinnings claw the tarmac better and it doesn’t wallow in the corners on its standard adaptive suspension and electronically controlled damping.