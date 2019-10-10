Aarto starts in June but will Government be ready?

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it will challenge the new Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act in court.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the new Aarto law, which includes the long-awaited licence points demerit system, would be in full effect from June next year.

He made the announcement on Saturday at the launch of Transport Month in Gauteng, the province which hosted two Aarto pilot projects. The exact start date must still be officially proclaimed in a gazette.

“Outa has opposed this bill from the start and is now planning a constitutional challenge to it,” Outa portfolio manager on transport Rudie Heyneke says.

He says the organisation held a workshop to consult the industry on the bill, made submissions to parliament based on that and, after the bill was passed earlier in 2019, wrote to the president twice asking him not to sign it.

Outa called for the bill to be amended due to concerns that it would not improve road safety, that it is logistically cumbersome to the point of being potentially unconstitutional, and that it paves the way for corruption.

