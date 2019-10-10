A V12 fix for caffeine and car addicts

It’s the perfect gadget for a car nut who thought they had it all. And it makes coffee and dispenses grappa.

Meet Super Veloce, a range of exclusive, locally-made coffee machines beautifully crafted to resemble some of the most iconic aeronautical and automotive engines in history.

The handmade machines — which are fully functioning coffee makers — are works of art made in limited series runs and can be personalised to match the ultimate boardroom, she den or man cave.

Super Veloce has a selection of V8, V10 and V12 racing-engine inspired coffee machines. Each "engine" is made from more than 600 components, many machined by hand, and make use of materials such as carbon fibre, aircraft-grade aluminium, stainless steel and, in the case of its super limited Royale model, gold and diamonds.

They’re made in Mossel Bay by master craftsman Paolo Mastrogiuseppe, an engineer who quit his commercial vehicle component business and decided to follow his passion in designing precision-crafted coffee machines.

“Each coffee machine pays homage to the legendary Italian racing engine builders such as Colombo, Lampredi, Alfieri and Foghieri. These mechanical magicians were commissioned by carmakers such as Alfa Romeo, Ferrari and Maserati to build their winning Grand Prix engines, and our machines pay tribute to them, while resembling the Grand Prix engines of the 1990s,” says Mastroguiseppe.

The V-range of coffee machines are available as the Serie Titanio, with its bespoke cam covers and ample use of anodised alloys, the Nero Carbonio, which is distinguished by its satin black V-block and generous use of carbon fibre and the very exclusive Royale and Aurum 18CT models.

Unlike the Serie Titanio and Nero Carbonio, which are available in V8, V10 and V12 configurations, the Aurum and Royale models are only available as a V12 and feature different Nordic gold accents. All models also feature an in-built grappa dispenser.

Prices for the coffee machines start at R96,650 excluding VAT.

Italian Motorcycle Importers (IMI) Lifestyle Emporium in Maserati House, Bryanston is an approved Super Veloce boutique, and will have several models on display and available for test. IMI, the local importer of Aprilia and Moto Guzzi motorcycles, also has a full range of accessories in store including machined piston cups and titanium grappa shot glasses that are shaped like intake trumpets.

For more information on Super Veloce, please visit www.superveloce.co.za.