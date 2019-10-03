Life / Motoring COMMENT How to put the brakes on road carnage Points demerit system will have little effect if enforcement doesn’t catch up, writes Denis Droppa BL PREMIUM

Since it is the beginning of Transport Month where some of the spotlight falls on road safety, I will indulge in a little fantasy and imagine I had our minister of transport Fikile Mbalula at my disposal for a day.

I’d ask him to accompany me on the same journey I recently undertook from Joburg to Mpumalanga.