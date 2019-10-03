Ferrari faces fallout from two roosters in henhouse

Ferrari put two roosters in the same henhouse when they paired Sebastian Vettel with Charles Leclerc and now they are facing the fallout.

Vettel, a four-times Formula One champion once seen as the successor to Michael Schumacher, would have expected to be the main man in his fifth year in red overalls but Leclerc, Ferrari’s youngest winner, has made short work of that.

The 21-year-old Monegasque has made his presence felt and the pressure cooker is starting to whistle, as heard in “team orders” radio exchanges relayed to a global audience in Singapore two weeks ago and Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

Leclerc has more points, more podiums, poles and wins in 2019 than Vettel, who is on the brink of being mathematically ruled out of the title chase.

The youngster has out-qualified his team mate for nine consecutive races, taking four successive poles — the first Ferrari driver to do so since Schumacher — and winning in Belgium and Ferrari’s home race at Monza.

On Sunday, the commotion came when Vettel was instructed to hand back the lead gained through slipstreaming Leclerc as part of a prerace pact. The German’s response was to speed up, pointing out that Leclerc was too far behind and saying he would have passed him anyway.

Leclerc’s response, emphasising that he had been “put behind” and expected redress, suggested the gloves were coming off.

Vettel was quicker than his upstart teammate in Sunday’s race, though it all came to nought when his Ferrari retired with mechanical failure. Leclerc finished third, behind Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

More flare-ups can be expected, even if Ferrari publicly doused the flames this time, as the elder statesman contends with a self-assured youngster who has much pace and threatens to steal his throne.

“It shows you that it’s not trivial at all to manage two drivers that have the aspiration to win,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who had to manage the fallout of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg battling for wins and titles from 2013-16.

In Schumacher’s day, Ferrari had a clear number one while Fernando Alonso left no doubt about who held sway during his years at Maranello before Vettel slotted into the role.

“I’ve always said that I don’t want two roosters in the henhouse,” former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo said in 2012 when speculation ran wild that Vettel would leave Red Bull to partner Alonso.

“I don’t like that and it creates instability in the team.”

Leclerc and Vettel could be truly in the mix next season for the team’s first title in more than a decade. The stakes are rising and neither is about to stand back and wave the other through with a smile on their face.

Reuters

