Record number of Mustangs in one place

A new record was set on September 7 for the largest number of Mustangs gathered in one place.

Ford’s Lommel Proving Ground in Belgium hosted 1,326 Mustangs. To set a new record, the cars were required to be driven in an uninterrupted convoy with no more than 20m between each vehicle.

The previous record for the largest Mustang lineup was set in Toluca, Mexico, on December 3, 2017, when 960 cars were brought together.

Ford says Belgium was an appropriate venue because more Mustangs are sold in the country per head than in any other country in Europe, with 5,500 Mustangs sold there during the first six months of 2019.

With the imminent launch of the new Shelby GT500, yet another derivative of the popular coupe and cabriolet that is available in V8 or four-cylinder Ecoboost versions, Ford expects the range to continue dominating its segment. So far 113,066 Mustangs have been sold globally in 2019.