MOTOR BRIEFS
Record number of Mustangs in one place
Europe shows its love for the American pony car by gathering largest number of Mustangs
A new record was set on September 7 for the largest number of Mustangs gathered in one place.
Ford’s Lommel Proving Ground in Belgium hosted 1,326 Mustangs. To set a new record, the cars were required to be driven in an uninterrupted convoy with no more than 20m between each vehicle.
The previous record for the largest Mustang lineup was set in Toluca, Mexico, on December 3, 2017, when 960 cars were brought together.
Ford says Belgium was an appropriate venue because more Mustangs are sold in the country per head than in any other country in Europe, with 5,500 Mustangs sold there during the first six months of 2019.
With the imminent launch of the new Shelby GT500, yet another derivative of the popular coupe and cabriolet that is available in V8 or four-cylinder Ecoboost versions, Ford expects the range to continue dominating its segment. So far 113,066 Mustangs have been sold globally in 2019.
Latest on Tesla vs Porsche face-off
We will have to wait a little longer to see whether Tesla can beat Porsche for the title of fastest production electric car around the Nürburgring.
Porsche’s newly-launched electric Taycan sports car zoomed around the Green Hell in 7min 42sec in August, making it the fastest battery-powered production car at the iconic circuit.
It prompted Tesla to take its Model S to the German track in what had the makings of an epic battle between the German and American carmakers.
Tesla boss Elon Musk tweeted that the Model S was headed to the Nürburgring, presumably to beat the Taycan, and it became bigger news when 2016 Formula One champion Nico Rosberg offered on Twitter to drive the car.
A Tesla Model S Plaid prototype was seen testing on the circuit last week, but for now Tesla is leaving Nurburgring without any accolades. The American carmaker tweeted on Friday that it will return in a month for another session of laps.
Not much is known about the new Plaid powertrain except that it is believed to be the most powerful version of the Model S.
Tesla’s data from the track time indicates the Model S could achieve a 7min 20sec lap. Until then, watch this space.
Details of Ferrari SUV start to leak
Following in the footsteps of Bentley, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin, Ferrari is working on its first SUV, which should arrive in 2022. And the details are starting to leak.
In early 2018, Ferrari made an official announcement about developing its first SUV, which was originally supposed to be launched in 2020, but has been pushed back to 2022.
The reason for this is Ferrari’s ambitious goal to offer “the world's fastest SUV.” For now, the distinction is informally held by the 522kW Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
The project is known under the codename “Purosangue” (“Pureblood”).
In an interview with Autocar, the manufacturer’s chief technical officer Michael Leiters said: “I think we've found a concept and a package which is on one side a real SUV and will convince SUV customers to buy it, but on the other side there’s a huge differentiation of concept to existing SUVs.”
In total, no less than 15 new Ferrari models should be released by 2023, across two categories: mid-engined supercars and front-mid-engined GT-style cars, which includes Purosangue.
There’s no word yet on whether the SUV will be equipped with a V6, V8 and V12 engine, hybrid or something else, though an all-electric option seems out of the question.
Besides the choice of engine, a number of challenges remain to be overcome, such as the choice between rear or all-wheel drive, the type of suspension and the layout of the interior, with speed always in mind.
Ferrari has a good three years of work ahead of it before it can go grille to grille with the Bentley Bentayga, the Lamborghini Urus, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the Aston Martin DBX.
AFP, Relaxnews